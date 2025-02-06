Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s new ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has reacted with a foul-mouth rant when pressed about his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The New Labour grandee also accused others of having an “obsession” with his relationship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker.

Lord Mandelson has come under intense pressure in the role even before he crossed the Atlantic to take up the job.

The Independent revealed last month that Trump was considering rejecting Lord Mandelson’s nomination, in what would have been a major diplomatic headache for Sir Keir Starmer.

open image in gallery The Labour grandee called the US president a ‘danger to the world’ several years ago (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

The peer’s past has come under scrutiny, including his friendship with Epstein who died in prison in 2019.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Lord Mandelson said: “I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.”

He went on to add: “I’m not going to go into this. It’s an FT obsession and frankly you can all f*** off. OK?”

Ms Maxwell is currently behind bars for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Epstein.

An internal JPMorgan report from 2019, filed to a New York court in 2023, said that “Jeffrey Epstein appears to maintain a particularly close relationship with Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Lord Peter Mandelson, a senior member of the British government”, the paper reported.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of luring young girls to massage rooms for Jeffrey Epstein to molest (US Department of Justice/PA) ( PA Media )

In the interview, the former Labour cabinet minister also insisted he would deal well with the Trump team because they would find out he was not an ultra -liberal “wokey-cokey” kind.

He said: “Some around Mr. Trump see me as they view many in Europe. They see me as a leftwing progressive, somebody who might even be anti-business or somebody who might be following the sort of liberalism they’ve just defeated in America. What they will discover is I’m not an uber-liberal, I’m not a wokey-cokey sort of person, and I’m pro-market and pro-business.”

He also revealed that George W. Bush calls him “silvertongue” for his negotiating powers.

His outburst over Epstein comes a week after Lord Mandelson claimed that President Trump had won “fresh respect” as he sought to disown his previous criticisms, despite describing him as a “danger to the world” in 2019.

But hours after it emerged that President Trump had approved his appointment, he told Fox News: “I consider my remarks about President Trump as ill-judged and wrong. I think that times and attitudes toward the president have changed.”

Referring to his second election as president, Lord Mandelson said: “I think that he has won fresh respect. He certainly has from me, and that is going to be the basis of all the work I do as His Majesty’s ambassador in the United States.”

He added that with the many threats and challenges the world faces, it takes “courage, somebody, sometimes, who's prepared to be argumentative and, indeed, disruptive, not just take business as usual”.

"Frankly, I think President Trump could become one of the most consequential American presidents I have known in my adult life," he added.