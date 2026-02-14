Disgraced Peter Mandelson breaks cover for first time since fresh Epstein revelations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson has been seen in public for the first time since fresh claims emerged of his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former UK ambassador to the United States was seen leaving his London home and getting into a car on Saturday.

It is the first time Lord Mandelson has been spotted in public since the latest tranche of Epstein files revealed the depths of his alleged links to Epstein.

The claims sent the government into meltdown and forced Lord Mandelson to step down from the House of Lords. It also prompted calls for Sir Keir Starmer to be replaced as prime minister.

It comes days after Lord Mandelson was asked to give evidence to the US Congress over his relationship with the paedophile financier.

A letter to Lord Mandelson, signed by representatives Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam, said it was clear he had “extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein” and holds “critical information” relevant to Congress’s investigations into Epstein’s operations.

The letter also said: “Numerous pieces of evidence have come to light demonstrating your close ties to Jeffrey Epstein over the span of multiple years.”

Among the evidence, it listed Lord Mandelson’s “handwritten note” in a 50th birthday book for Epstein in which he described the late financier as his “best pal”.

It also pointed to the peer’s stay at the financier’s New York apartment in 2009, while Epstein was serving an 18-month sentence for soliciting prostitution and soliciting a minor, as well as photographs of Lord Mandelson in his underwear in the latest US Department of Justice release.

Lord Mandelson was given a deadline of February 27 to respond to the two US politicians’ letter “due to the urgency and gravity of this matter”.

The former cabinet minister has resigned from the Labour Party and quit the House of Lords since the latest tranche of Epstein files was released in the US.

Among the revelations to emerge were documents from 2009 that appeared to show Lord Mandelson, when he was business secretary, sharing sensitive information with Epstein on at least four occasions.

In the wake of the criticism over Lord Mandelson’s appointment, the government has seen several advisors to the PM quit, including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, communications director Tim Allan and cabinet secretary Sir Chris Wormald.