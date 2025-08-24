Minister discussed £2bn deal to give ChatGPT Plus to all UK residents, says report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of the firm behind ChatGPT offered to sell Britain premium access to the AI tool in a multi-billion pound deal discussed with the technology secretary, it has been reported.

Sam Altman, a co-founder of OpenAI, reportedly spoke to Peter Kyle about a potential deal to give UK residents access to its advanced product.

Two sources familiar with the meeting told The Guardian the idea was floated as part of wider talks about OpenAI’s work with the government during a visit by Mr Kyle to San Francisco.

open image in gallery Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is a keen supporter of AI ( PA Wire )

The deal would have cost up to £2bn and Mr Kyle never really took the discussions seriously, The Guardian reported.

But the talks show the tech secretary’s enthusiasm for AI despite concerns over the accuracy of the technology as well as copyright and privacy.

ChatGPT is normally free for users, but OpenAI offers a paid version for $20 a month which gives quicker responses and early access to new features.

Mr Kyle met Mr Altman in March and April, signing a deal in July to allow public services to use OpenAI’s technology. The non-binding agreement could allow the firm access to government data and see the software used in areas such as defence, education, security and in the justice system.

Mr Kyle has lauded AI since becoming tech secretary, and in March he admitted having used AI for policy and comms advice.

He asked ChatGPT why small businesses in the UK were slow to adopt AI, records show.

open image in gallery Peter Kyle has met Sam Altman multiple times ( Getty Images )

Mr Kyle also asked the software which podcasts he could appear on to reach the widest audience possible, and for definitions of terms such as “quantum” and “digital inclusion”.

He told PoliticsHome: “ChatGPT is fantastically good, and where there are things that you really struggle to understand in depth, ChatGPT can be a very good tutor for it.”

Sir Keir Starmer recently set out plans to “mainline AI into the veins” of the British state, saying it offers a “unique chance” to boost growth and raise living standards.

On Thursday the PM said it could help the government unlock £45 billion in efficiency savings, replacing or streamlining the work of civil servants.

He said: “AI is a golden opportunity. You will already be thinking about how you use it in your work.

“That’s an opportunity we are determined to seize. So we are going to get the best of the best on AI working across the government. I’m going to send teams into every government department with a clear mission from me to make the state more innovative and efficient.”

A government spokesman said: “We don’t recognise these claims. We are working with OpenAI and other leading AI companies to explore investment in UK infrastructure, improve public services, and rigorously test the security of new technology before it is made public.”

An OpenAI spokesperson told The Guardian: “Millions of Brits are already using ChatGPT every day for free. In July, we signed an MoU [a memorandum of understanding] with the government to explore how we can best support the growth of AI in the UK, for the UK.

“In line with the government’s vision of using this technology to unlock economic opportunity for everyday people, our shared goal is to democratise access to AI. The more people who can use it, the more widely its benefits will spread.”