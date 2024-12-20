Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Labour has named 30 new peers, including Sue Gray, the partygate investigator who went on to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Downing Street announced a raft of new appointments to the House of Lords on Friday afternoon, which also included former shadow cabinet minister Thangam Debbonaire and Liz Truss’s deputy prime minister Dame Therese Coffey.

Among the other Labour names on the list put forward by Sir Keir are former MPs Ms Debbonaire, Julie Elliott, Lyn Brown, Steve McCabe and Kevin Brennan, as well as former Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones.

There are also six nominations from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, they include Dame Therese as well as former housing minister Rachel Maclean.

There are also two nominations from the Liberal Democrats.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Labour nominations

Professor Wendy Alexander FRSE – Vice Chair of the British Council, former Member of the Scottish Parliament for Paisley North and previously Labour Leader in the Scottish Parliament.

Sir Brendan Barber – former General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress and former chair of the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service.

Luciana Berger – former Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree and current Chair of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

Mary Bousted – formerly the Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), and education policy adviser.

Kevin Brennan – former Member of Parliament for Cardiff West and former Minister of State at the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Children, Schools and Families.

Lyn Brown – former Member of Parliament for West Ham and former Shadow Minister.

Dinah Caine OBE CBE – Chair of Camden STEAM, formerly Chair of Goldsmiths University and CEO and Chair of Creative Skillset.

Kay Carberry CBE – former Assistant General Secretary of the British Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Margaret Curran – former Member of Parliament for Glasgow East and formerly Minister within the Scottish Executive.

Thangam Debbonaire – former Member of Parliament for Bristol West and former Shadow Secretary of State.

Julie Elliott – former Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central and former Shadow Minister.

David Evans – former Labour Party Regional Director, Assistant General Secretary and General Secretary of the Labour Party 2020-2024.

Sue Gray – former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister and former Cabinet Office Second Permanent Secretary.

Theresa Griffin – former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for North West England.

Anji Hunter – Senior Advisor at Edelman, and former Head of Government Relations in Downing Street.

Carwyn Jones – former Member of the Senedd (MS) for Bridgend and First Minister of Wales.

Mike Katz – National Chair of Jewish Labour Movement and a former Camden Councillor.

Gerard Lemos CMG CBE – Social Policy expert and Chair of English Heritage, Chair of National Savings & Investments (NS&I), and Chair of London Institute of Banking and Finance.

Alison Levitt KC – Master of the Bench of the Inner Temple. Previously Principal Legal Advisor to the Director of Public Prosecutions and a Circuit Judge specialising in serious crime, including rape.

Anne Longfield CBE – Campaigner for children and formerly served as the Children’s Commissioner for England. Founder and Executive Chair of the Centre for Young Lives.

Deborah Mattinson – former Director of Strategy to Sir Keir Starmer. Co-founder of BritainThinks.

Steve McCabe – former Member of Parliament for Birmingham Hall Green and Birmingham Selly Oak, and former Government Whip.

Claude Moraes OBE – former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for London and chair of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee.

Wendy Nichols – UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Convenor and Branch Secretary and Labour Councillor.

Simon Pitkeathley – Currently the Chief Executive of Camden Town Unlimited and Euston Town, formerly the Mayor of London’s ‘Champion for Small Business’.

Dame Anne Marie Rafferty DBE FRCN – Professor of nursing policy and former President of the Royal College of Nursing.

Krish Raval OBE – Founding Director of Faith in Leadership.

Marvin Rees OBE – former Mayor of Bristol and Head of Bristol City Council. Former journalist, voluntary sector manager and NHS public health manager.

Revd Dr Russell David Rook OBE – Partner at the Good Faith Partnership and Anglican priest.

Phil Wilson – former Member of Parliament for Sedgefield, and former Opposition Assistant Whip.

Conservative nominations

Nigel Biggar CBE – Regius Professor Emeritus of Moral Theology at the University of Oxford and Anglican priest.

Joanne Cash – Co-founder of Parent Gym and barrister serving as the Southeastern Circuit Junior and a member of the Bar Human Rights Committee.

Rt Hon Dame Thérèse Coffey PhD – former Deputy Prime Minister and former Member of Parliament for Suffolk Coastal.

Roger Evans – former Deputy Mayor of London and former member of the London Assembly for Havering and Redbridge.

Rachel Maclean – former Member of Parliament for Redditch and former Minister of State for Housing and Planning.

Toby Young – founder and director of the Free Speech Union, and an associate editor of The Spectator.

Liberal Democrat nominations

Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed MBE – former Sheffield City Councillor and chair of the Liberal Democrat Carers Commission.

Dr Mark Pack – former President of the Liberal Democrats.