Parliament’s answer to drink spiking allegations? A new, bigger pub

After a parliamentary researcher claimed her drink had been spiked in a House of Commons bar, questions were raised about whether the historic watering hole should be closed for good.

Now though, Commons authorities are considering a different approach – building a new, larger pub inside Parliament.

The suggestion has been described as “beyond parody”, while a Labour MP has said the proposal shows the focus “is in the wrong place” when it comes to tackling this type of incident.

The Strangers’ bar in the House of Commons was closed earlier this year after it emerged police were investigating reports a woman’s drink was tampered with.

It is due to reopen on Monday after MPs agreed to new measures including CCTV in the popular haunt, which is small and narrow and often packed with MPs, researchers and journalists.

But senior Commons sources would eventually like to build a new bar to avoid some of the problems with the current venue, The Independent can reveal.

On the wish list is a bigger space, to avoid overcrowding. They would also like a pub with a circular bar in the middle, allowing better views, and for it to be able to serve food.

Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar, a favoured haunt of MPs and parliamentary staff, is to reopen following an allegation of drink spiking in January (John Walton/PA) ( Supplied )

A senior parliamentary source said: “It’s very narrow, it is very small, it does not serve food. It’s got a lot of problems. It would be better to have a bigger bar and for it to be able to serve food”.

But Labour MP Charlotte Nichols said: “I think generally speaking the focus feels like it's in the wrong place.

“You can have all the CCTV and security in the world, but if people still don't have trust in our internal procedures to come forward - and if we still have a situation where misuse of House of Commons stationary is often dealt with more harshly than sexual harassment, then it's not really changing anything.”

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "It would be beyond parody for the Commons authorities to respond to this shocking alleged incident by building a bigger pub.

"The much-needed renovations and restoration of the Parliamentary estate has yet to even begin. Yet bureaucratic busybodies are mulling over a larger space for MPs to continue knocking back subsidised booze, while Britain's pressing problems remain unsolved by our woeful political class.

"The Commons should put this idea into the shredder and focus on reducing the cost to taxpayers of the significant subsidies granted to the bars and restaurants on the estate."

When it reopens, Strangers’ will provide covers for glasses available on request and there will be an increased presence of security staff. Information on “drink safety” will also be displayed.

When it was announced that Strangers’ was reopening, a spokesperson for the House of Commons said: “The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority for both Houses.

“Following a review of arrangements in Strangers’ Bar, the House of Commons Commission has endorsed a number of changes that aim to enhance existing safety measures and ensure the well-being of all customers who visit the bar.”