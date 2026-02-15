Palmerston, former Foreign Office chief mouser, dies in Bermuda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Palmerston, the much-loved former chief mouser for the Foreign Office, has passed away peacefully in Bermuda, it has been announced. The feline diplomat, a rescue from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, served four years in Whitehall, becoming a popular figure among staff and the public, before retiring in 2020.

After a period of enjoying life "away from the limelight," Palmerston made a surprise return to public service in February 2025, taking on the unique role of "feline relations consultant (semi-retired) to the new Governor of Bermuda." This new chapter saw him continue his diplomatic duties in a sunnier clime.

Announcing his death, a post on Palmerston’s X account read: "Palmerston, Diplocat extraordinaire, passed away peacefully on 12 February. "Palmy" was a special member of the Government House team in Bermuda, and a much loved family member. "He was a wonderful companion, with a gentle nature, and will be sorely missed."

During his tenure in Westminster, Palmerston was famously rumoured to have engaged in a long-running feud with Larry, the chief mouser at Number 10. Despite their alleged rivalry, Larry’s X account posted a poignant tribute: "Farewell old friend x." Labour MP Sarah Champion also simply wrote: "RIP."

Upon his retirement in 2020, a letter penned in Palmerston’s name to Sir Simon McDonald, then permanent under-secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, explained his desire to spend more time "away from the limelight" after enjoying "working from home" during the coronavirus pandemic. The letter stated: "I have found life away from the front line relaxed, quieter, and easier."

It also highlighted his influence, noting: "My 105,000 twitter followers show that even those with four legs and fur have an important part to play in the UK’s global effort. I have championed our work, built our relationships, and celebrated the diversity of our staff."

open image in gallery Palmerston’s former rival Larry the Cat paid tribute to his one-time foe ( Victoria Jones/PA )

Foreign Office staff paid tribute at the time, with Jon Benjamin, director of the department’s Diplomatic Academy, wishing him a "very happy retirement" and recalling an amusing incident: "He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once, and we were of course not very grateful."