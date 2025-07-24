Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK should recognise the state of Palestine while there is still a Palestine left, a powerful Commons committee has told Keir Starmer.

The foreign affairs select committee said the UK's actions over the ongoing conflict and "in the years preceding, have often been too little, too late," as they called for further sanctions "against settlers".

It comes as Keir Starmer has issued his strongest condemnation yet of Israel’s starvation of Gaza and hinted he is edging closer to recognising a Palestinian state,

More than 100 rights groups and charities have demanded unfettered aid to the besieged enclave as warnings of starvation grow.

In a new report the committee said Israel must open all crossing points to food, medical, materials for shelter and other aid to Gaza.

open image in gallery Smoke billows from an explosion in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday ( AP )

It also calls on the UK to act “more boldly and bravely”, including sanctions on all businesses operating in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The report also warns that, despite being an ally, Israel is not listening to the UK and says pressure should be put on the US to persuade Tel Aviv.

However, the recommendation of recognising a Palestinian state pushed through by the committee’s majority of Labour majority threatens to reopen deep divisions in the party again.

Labour Friends of Israel, which has powerful supporters in the cabinet including chancellor Rachel Reeves and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, has warned that recognising Palestine now is the wrong thing to do.

But Labour’s main financial backers the trade unions have repeated their demands for immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

Dame Emily Thornberry, a long term critic of Israel and the Labour chair of the Commons’ foreign affairs committee, said immediately recognising the state of Palestine would signal the UK's desire to work urgently towards a two-state solution.

On Thursday, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Labour was "deeply committed" to recognising a Palestinian state, a pledge in the party’s last general election manifesto, but he said such a move would have to be meaningful and come as part of a "genuine move towards a two-state solution and a long-term peace settlement" with Israel.

Dame Emily also said Labour "must not shrug our shoulders in despair and say that there is nothing we can do".

open image in gallery Dame Emily Thornberry ( PA )

She called on ministers to "immediately” extend sanctions against settlers and for the UK to play a part in evidence collection “which will be vital to the inevitable legal reckoning when this conflict finally comes to an end".

She said that the UK "must be realistic about our role" and "our greatest power is in our alliances".

"Whether that is persuading the US to have an influence on Israel to come to a ceasefire, or with nations in the region whose support will be vital to a long-term two-state solution."

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan is among the senior Labour figures who have recently called for Palestine to be recognised.

MPs on the committee were divided over the call, but a majority backed it.

In a sign that divisions on the issue continue to plague te Labour Party, Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), repeated the demands from the party’s biggest financial backers for the immediate recognition of a Palestinian state.

He said: ““Words must be matched with action. That's why we are calling for the UK and its international partners to use every diplomatic, political, and economic tool available to help deliver an immediate and permanent ceasefire, end the illegal occupation and start a meaningful political peace process that respects the right to self-determination.

“This must include formal recognition of the State of Palestine. Not in a year's time or two years' time - but now.”

However, Labour Friends of Israel chair Jon Pearce MP warned: "Recognition is a card that can only be played once. It must be done when it will have maximum impact.

“As we saw when Ireland, Spain and Norway recognised a Palestinian state outside of any process, recognition changes nothing on the ground but does risk tearing up the Oslo Accords without a plan for security and sovereignty to replace it, whilst at the same time being seen as a reward for terrorism, inadvertently emboldening Hamas in the ceasefire negotiations."