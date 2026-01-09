Government says changes to Grok ‘insulting’ and urges Ofcom to update ‘in days’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has called changes to chatbot Grok “insulting” to victims of misogyny and sexual violence and called for regulator Ofcom to take its next steps within days amid concerns about deepfakes.

Elon Musk’s social media site X has faced a backlash after reports that users of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had prompted it to create sexualised images of people, including children.

It is now telling people making such requests that only paid subscribers are able to do so – meaning their name and payment information must be on file.

No 10 said this would make creating deepfakes a “premium service” and is “not a solution”, but does prove that social media site X can move quickly when it wants to.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall urged Ofcom, which is looking into X and xAI – the firm founded by Elon Musk which created Grok – to update on what action it plans to take “in days not weeks”.

She said she would back the regulator to effectively block the site in the UK if it fails to comply with the law.

Meanwhile, a committee of MPs has asked for a clear timeline for when the Government’s planned ban on nudification tools will be brought in and raised concerns about gaps in the Online Safety Act when it comes to generative AI.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the changes to Grok “simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service.

“It’s not a solution. In fact, it’s insulting the victims of misogyny and sexual violence.

“What it does prove is that X can move swiftly when it wants to do so.”

He added: “If another media company had billboards in town centres showing unlawful images, it would act immediately to take them down or face public backlash.”

He reiterated that “all options” are on the table including for Ofcom to use its powers to “take any action”.

The Technology Secretary later said: “Sexually manipulating images of women and children is despicable and abhorrent.

“It is an insult and totally unacceptable for Grok to still allow this if you’re willing to pay for it. I expect Ofcom to use the full legal powers Parliament has given them.

“I, and more importantly the public – would expect to see Ofcom update on next steps in days not weeks.”

Ofcom has powers under the Online Safety Act to fine businesses up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, as well as to take criminal action.

It can also order payment providers, advertisers and internet service providers to stop working with a site, effectively banning them, though this would require agreement from the courts.

“I would remind xAI that the Online Safety Act Includes the power to block services from being accessed in the UK, if they refuse to comply with UK law. If Ofcom decide to use those powers they will have our full support,” Ms Kendall added.

She also pointed to plans to ban nudification apps as part of the Crime and Policing Bill going through Parliament and said powers to criminalise the creation of intimate images without consent would come into force in the coming weeks.

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has written to Ms Kendall and Ofcom seeking clarity on what action will be taken and calling for the Online Safety Act to be amended to explicitly cover generative AI.

Committee chairwoman Dame Chi Onwurah said: “My committee warned last year that the Online Safety Act was riddled with gaps – including its failure to explicitly regulate generative AI.

“Recent reports about these deepfakes show, in stark terms, how UK citizens have been left exposed to online harms while social media companies operate with apparent impunity.”

She asked Ofcom why it has not launched an investigation or taken enforcement action already.

The Liberal Democrats called for Ofcom to immediately block X from operating in the UK and for the National Crime Agency to launch a criminal investigation into the site.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith meanwhile rejected the idea of boycotting or banning X, telling the Press Association: “You’ve got to be where the debate is taking place, and that’s all social media.”

US congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, of Florida, has threatened to bring legislation to sanction Sir Keir and “Britain as a whole” if the UK bans X.

Sir Keir’s spokesman said in response that the Government is focusing on stopping the creation of unlawful images on the site.

An internet safety organisation said its analysts have confirmed the existence of “criminal imagery of children” aged between 11 and 13 which appears to have been created using Grok.

Hannah Swirsky, head of policy at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), said: “We do not believe it is good enough to simply limit access to a tool which should never have had the capacity to create the kind of imagery we have seen in recent days.

“Companies must make sure the products they build and make available to the global public are safe by design.

“If that means governments and regulators need to force them to design safer tools, then that is what must happen. Sitting and waiting for unsafe products to be abused before taking action is unacceptable.”

Mr Musk has previously insisted “anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content”.

X has said it takes action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, “by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary”.