Rayner’s resignation shows this government is worse than the last, Farage declares in Reform conference speech
Angela Rayner sensationally quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary just one hour before Nigel Farage took to the stage in Birmingham
Angela Rayner’s resignation shows this government is “as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before”, Nigel Farage has told the Reform UK party conference in his main stage address.
Ms Rayner sensationally quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary just one hour before Mr Farage took to the stage after an investigation into her tax affairs over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.
Capitalising on the chaos within government, the Reform UK leader said the scandal “screams to entitlement”.
“It screams to a government that despite all the promises that this would be a new, different kind of politics is as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before.”
He said he had brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation because the government is “deep in crisis” and “not fit to govern”.
He said Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet was full of “wholly unqualified people” and joked about Ms Rayner being “an accomplished property developer and speculator”.
He used his speech to repeat his prediction that a general election could take place as soon as 2027, two years earlier than expected.
“We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too,” Mr Farage told party members.
He added: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the Jeremy Corbyn sectarian ticket … they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”
“I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027.”
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments