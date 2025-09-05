Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Rayner’s resignation shows this government is worse than the last, Farage declares in Reform conference speech

Angela Rayner sensationally quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary just one hour before Nigel Farage took to the stage in Birmingham

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Friday 05 September 2025 08:42 EDT
Comments
Rayner's £40,000 stamp duty row ‘screams entitlement’, says Farage

Angela Rayner’s resignation shows this government is “as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before”, Nigel Farage has told the Reform UK party conference in his main stage address.

Ms Rayner sensationally quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary just one hour before Mr Farage took to the stage after an investigation into her tax affairs over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.

Capitalising on the chaos within government, the Reform UK leader said the scandal “screams to entitlement”.

Nigel Farage brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation
Nigel Farage brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation (AFP via Getty Images)

“It screams to a government that despite all the promises that this would be a new, different kind of politics is as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before.”

He said he had brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation because the government is “deep in crisis” and “not fit to govern”.

He said Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet was full of “wholly unqualified people” and joked about Ms Rayner being “an accomplished property developer and speculator”.

He used his speech to repeat his prediction that a general election could take place as soon as 2027, two years earlier than expected.

“We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too,” Mr Farage told party members.

He added: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the Jeremy Corbyn sectarian ticket … they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”

“I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027.”

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in