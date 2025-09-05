Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angela Rayner’s resignation shows this government is “as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before”, Nigel Farage has told the Reform UK party conference in his main stage address.

Ms Rayner sensationally quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary just one hour before Mr Farage took to the stage after an investigation into her tax affairs over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.

Capitalising on the chaos within government, the Reform UK leader said the scandal “screams to entitlement”.

Nigel Farage brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation ( AFP via Getty Images )

“It screams to a government that despite all the promises that this would be a new, different kind of politics is as bad – if not worse – than the one that went before.”

He said he had brought forward his keynote speech at Reform UK’s party conference after Ms Rayner’s resignation because the government is “deep in crisis” and “not fit to govern”.

He said Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet was full of “wholly unqualified people” and joked about Ms Rayner being “an accomplished property developer and speculator”.

He used his speech to repeat his prediction that a general election could take place as soon as 2027, two years earlier than expected.

“We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too,” Mr Farage told party members.

He added: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the Jeremy Corbyn sectarian ticket … they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”

“I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027.”

More to follow...