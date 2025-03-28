Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Nigel Farage holds ‘biggest ever’ Reform UK rally to launch party’s local election campaign

Lucy Leeson
Friday 28 March 2025 16:17 EDT
Watch live as Nigel Farage holds Reform UK’s “biggest-ever” rally in Birmingham on Friday (28 March), launching the party’s local election campaign.

The party has claimed it will be “the biggest ever launch rally in modern British political history”, with 10,000 tickets said to have been sold.

Mr Farage is expected to hit out at the country’s “broken” councils during the rally, which will also see Lee Anderson and Richard Tice speak in front of colourful sets, including a mock bus stop bearing the slogan “Your council is broken. Reform will fix it”.

Also inside the Utilita Arena are overfilled rubbish bins including “Easter eggs” such as a ripped-up TV licence with the name “Lee Anderson” and a mock Rachel Reeves CV.

There will also be posters depicting Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson as clowns, a blue Reform UK bus and a mock town including a betting shop “Labourbrokes” and a barber shop named “Keir’z Kutz” with the slogan “Cutting everything but tax”.

