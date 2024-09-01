Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Reform UK’s ruthless pursuit of putting Nigel Farage into Downing Street by 2029 has seen them already move on from their “contract with the people” at the general election just two months ago, the party’s new chairman has admitted.

Businessman Zia Yusuf was brought in by Farage to reorganise Reform UK after what the new chairman admits was “a scrappy start-up” election beset with scandals over candidates and serious questions over the party’s policies.

In a wide ranging interview with The Independent he also said:

That Reform will allow members to ditch their own leader in a new constitution

The party has been inspired by French far right leader Marine Le Pen doubling her vote in France

That people who work for the Conservative Party have been in talks with Reform about coming over.

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf ( Reform UK )

After Farage declared himself leader of Reform again at the start of the election he publicly ditched one policy agreed by former leader now fellow MP Richard Tice on air during an interview with the Today Programme, but now it seems he plans to go further.

When the “contract with the people” - so-called because Farage claimed manifestos were considered to be lies - was launched at Merthyr Tydfil it was lampooned for being “Liz Truss economics on steroids”.

The party promised £140 billion in tax cuts including raising the threshold of income tax to £20,000, claiming it could find £156 billion in spending cuts but there were serious question marks over the mathematics.

At the time the Institute for Fiscal Studies thinktank said that Reform’s plans were based on “extremely optimist assumptions” about growth and the sums “do not add up”, meaning the manifesto as a whole was “problematic”.

But speaking to The Independent, Mr Yusuf said that the contract with the people should now be considered “more as the philosophy of what the party wants to achieve rather than policy details.”

On the sums in the election contract with the people, Mr Yusuf said: “They don't add up on the basis that you implement everything in there on day one for arriving in Downing Street. That's fair. But that was never going to be the plan.”

Some at the time saw the policies as a list to help win over Tories with no real expectation of winning, a claim that Mr Yusuf acknowledged was true.

Farage could be removed at a future point if Reform members want to move on ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

He said: “As ambitious as everybody is at Reform, there was no chance that we're going to be the party of government.”

Mr Yusuf insisted that over the “coming years” the party “will be putting the policy meat on the bone” as well as how they would be phased in “so that we can, we can demonstrate that we can be trusted to be great stewards and guardians of the British economy.”

He added that he would be happy for other parties to “steal Reform policies” for the good of the country.

Reform policies though will remain focussed on slashing immigration and cutting taxes.

The overhaul is part of a “democratisation of the party” which would give Reform members the chance to throw out their leader if things went badly.

At the moment it is a limited company with Mr Farage as the major shareholder but Mr Yusuf admitted that this was unsustainable with drawing up a party constitution an early priority.

“We're a serious political party. This isn't a pressure group, and Nigel has been on the record, as has Richard Tice, multiple times, saying, of course, after the general election, we look at the structure, and that was the right thing to do.

“As we look forward, you know, our stated goal is to elect Nigel Farage into Downing Street in 2029 in order to do that clearly the party needs a constitution, and it needs a structure fit for purpose.

“We have the huge advantage of the fact that Nigel has unanimous and universal support for some members right now that is unequivocal and clear. So what we're working is drafting a constitution, of course, that will have mechanisms by which leaders can be removed and leaders can be selected.”

He emphasised that this was to ensure the party’s constitution was fit for the long term future rather than just the next few months.

Yusuf’s target is to increase Reform’s votes by 5 million to 9 million in 2029 which will see landmarks in the English council elections as well as devolved parliament elections in Wales and Scotland.

But he believes that the biggest problem the party has to overcome was a “lack of a ground war” which meant “we had no data like the other parties” and also “had no get out the vote operation on the day of the election.”

He noted that four of the five seats Reform won were the “only places we had a ground campaign but it was very rudimentary”.

To turn this around he has set up 120 pilot constituency branches already and hopes this will increase to 200 by the party’s conference in September.

For that, Yusuf is looking to the German elections this weekend where the far right Alternative for Germany is set to make massive gains or the French elections which saw France’s Marine Le Pen double her vote from 17 per cent to 34 per cent in two years.

He said: “We are a very different party from them but we live in unprecedented time and we have five years not two to double our vote.”

Mr Yusuf claims that Reforms appeal has already reached Conservative Party officials working at central office (CCHQ) as well as councillors who have defected.

“A number of people from CCHQ, including senior people, have reached out saying that they're thoroughly disillusioned with the Conservative Party, that the whole bureaucracy at CCHQ is, I mean, I'm using their words here, corrupted.

“They're really tired of it and you know, they don't really see that changing, regardless of who becomes their leader. They don't see how that fundamental problem could possibly be resolved. So we've been engaged in conversations with them.”