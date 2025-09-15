Watch in full: Danny Kruger speaks after defecting to Reform UK from Conservatives
Nigel Farage announced that Conservative MP Danny Kruger defected to Reform UK on Monday, 15 September.
In his first speech, the MP for East Wiltshire announced that the Tory party was “over.”
The Reform UK leader said Mr Kruger would head up the party’s preparations for government.
It comes as a number of Conservative figures have defected to Reform UK including Dame Andrea Jenkyns, former Tory party chair Sir Jake Berry and former Wales secretary David Jones.
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, an MP for Mid Bedfordshire from 2005 to 2023, revealed her decision to defect in a column for the Daily Mail before appearing at Reform UK’s party conference.
“The time for action is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the will to deliver is Nigel Farage. Nigel and I will never agree about everything. Neither of us are political robots,” she wrote.
Ms Dorries also said that “it’s time for change” and “time to make Britain great again”, declaring the Tory party “dead”.
She wrote: “My decision to leave the party I’ve served for more than 30 years is possibly the most difficult I’ve ever had to make, and it has taken me 12 agonising months to reach.”
