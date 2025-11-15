Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business Secretary Peter Kyle has branded Nigel Farage “today’s incarnation of the politics of Enoch Powell”.

The senior Cabinet minister delivered the stark assessment of the Reform UK leader while speaking at the Co-operative Party conference.

Mr Kyle’s comments followed his insistence that the government’s economic growth goals were vital to "build an economy and a politics that people can trust to deliver for themselves, their families and their communities".

He told the conference: “The truth is that without securing higher, sustained economic growth, reconnecting people and politics, generating trust in the potential of democracy and importance of good government becomes almost impossible.

“And the appeal of the parties of the far right – with their dogma of disruption, division and despair – it becomes, too, alluring.”

Mr Kyle added: “We see it today with Reform, just as we did in previous times with the National Front and the British National Party.

“Lack of economic growth it is the cause. Nigel Farage, today’s incarnation of the politics of Enoch Powell, is the effect.”

Enoch Powell is widely known for a speech he made in 1968 ( Getty Images )

Enoch Powell made a speech widely remembered for the phrase “rivers of blood” in 1968, when he was a Conservative shadow minister, which was blamed for inflaming racial tensions at the time.

Business Secretary Mr Kyle is no stranger to sparring with the Reform leader over their political differences.

Earlier this year, Mr Farage made clear his opposition to the Government’s Online Safety Act.

In response, Mr Kyle – then the technology secretary – claimed people like Jimmy Savile would use the internet to exploit children if he was still alive, and insisted anyone against the Act, like Mr Farage, was “on their side”.

The Co-operative Party, which is affiliated with Labour via a longstanding electoral pact, also heard from the Communities Secretary, Steve Reed.

He also spoke about parties and politicians “who feed off the decline and division”, pointing to Reform UK.

Mr Reed added: “But whatever our differences in our backgrounds, wherever we come from, people have a shared interest in making their own community as successful as it can be, so that is where we must build the bridges that bring people together.”

Reform UK was contacted for comment.