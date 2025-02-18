Watch: Nigel Farage interviewed by Jordan Peterson at rightwing ARC conference in London
Watch as Nigel Farage is interviewed by Jordan Peterson at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London on Monday, 17 February.
ARC is an international centre-right political organisation founded by the Canadian psychologist and political commentator.
The Reform UK leader's appearance came a day after Conservative Kemi Badenoch warned that failure to renew her party following their election loss could lead to the loss of “our country and all of Western civilisation."
Ms Badenoch said she was speaking up for “classic liberal values" and criticised “loopholes” in liberalism which have been “hacked” in recent decades, including the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).
She also likened herself to Donald Trump as she sought to explain what the Tories would do if they were to win power again.
She said: “People ask me what difference new leadership will make. Well, take a look at President Trump – he showed that sometimes you need that first stint in government to spot the problems, but it’s the second time around when you really know how to fix them.”
