‘I’ll use private sector to help clear NHS backlog’, says Streeting

Wes Streeting has said he will consider leaning more heavily on the private sector as he bids to clear NHS waiting lists.

The health secretary said he will not be “bound by outdated ideological battles” when tackling the crisis in the service, where 7.39 million people are currently waiting to be seen by doctors.

He said it would be “foolish to turn away” from the private healthcare sector, but cautioned that “we must see it for what it is”.

Wes Streeting said he would not be ideologically opposed to expanding the use of the private sector in the NHS

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Streeting said: “Some ask if using private capacity contradicts NHS principles. Nonsense. What contradicts NHS principles is letting people suffer unnecessarily when capacity exists to treat them.

“The treatment remains free at the point of use – that’s what matters. The independent healthcare sector won’t affect this principle, and so it would be foolish to turn it away when we so desperately need it in certain specialities. But at the same time, we must see it for what it is.”

The health secretary, who previously received treatment for kidney cancer, added: “Cancer taught me that time is precious. When you’re waiting for treatment, every day matters. That’s why I won’t waste a single day, or a single available appointment slot, in our mission to give patients the care they deserve.”

Jeremy Corbyn has accused Keir Starmer of 'betraying' the NHS

His comments are likely to spark uproar from MPs on the left of the Labour Party, who fiercely opposed expanding the role of the private sector under Jeremy Corbyn. The former Labour leader has previously accused Sir Keir Starmer of “betraying” the health service for relying more on private care.

The government has said partnerships with the private sector under Labour so far have delivered more than 500,000 treatments, with waiting lists having fallen to a two-year low of 7.39 million in April.

Darren Grewcock, a security guard, had hip replacement surgery at the Meriden Hospital through a full NHS referral after an injury left him unable to work.

He said: “The X-rays revealed that I had bone-on-bone osteoarthritis on my left hip. I was referred for surgery and given a list of places you can go – which included options in the independent sector.

“Within three days of booking, I had an appointment booked with the consultant. I couldn't believe how quickly he got back to me and the process started. My recovery has been a huge success. I am fitter, stronger, and more mobile than I was at 50."

The charity, Patients Association, welcomed the greater role of the private sector in the NHS. Chief executive Rachel Power said: “As the NHS continues to tackle the backlog, communication and choice must remain central to how care is delivered because patients don’t just need treatment, they need to feel informed and empowered.”