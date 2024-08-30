Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Newcastle United has distanced itself from Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick, after he filmed a promotional video with the club’s former owner in St James’ Park.

In the video, Jenrick and businessman Sir John Hall stand on the pitch of the Newcastle stadium discussing the “indoctrination” of people in the northeast as Labour Party supporters, and expressing “concern” at the “culture of our nation”.

Speaking on X, Newcastle’s head of communications, Lee Marshall, said the pair had not been given permission to film a political advert - even suggesting the club had been duped into allowing them to film in St James’ Park.

“This was not approved by anyone connected with Newcastle United. The club was told Sir John wished to film a biographical piece on his own life,” Mr Marshall wrote.

A Newcastle spokesperson confirmed to the Independent that the visit would not have been permitted had the club been aware of the nature of the film, adding that this would have applied to any political affiliation.

In the video, Sir John reveals that his dad was a miner and that he first visited St James’ Park 84 years ago - when he was eight years old - in what appears to be the only biographical information in the film.

He goes on to express concerns about the direction of the UK before endorsing Jenrick as the next leader: “Coming to the leadership election with people like yourself etcetera, who would come with another message, I would hope.”

“That’s what I’m trying to do. That’s why I’m standing to be leader of the party,” Jenrick replies.

“This is a great part of the country, but we’ve got to give it hope and optimism, and that’s what the Conservative Party has got to do in the future.”

Sir John bought Newcastle in 1992 before selling his 41 percent stake to sports retail magnate Mike Ashley in 2007, a highly unpopular owner accused of presiding over an era of decline at the club.

The Leazes stand of St James’ Park is named after the 92-year-old businessman, who appointed manager Kevin Keegan, the manager who brought Newcastle closer than ever to a Premier League title in 1996.

Former Newcastle United chairman Sir John Hall, pictured in 2017, stopped backing the Tories and became a Reform UK donor during the election ( PA Archive )

But it is a change in direction for Sir John, who endorsed Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party in this year’s general election.

Sir John, who is believed to have donated in the region of £500,000 to the Conservatives in previous years, said the party had “let him down” and that he felt like a "stranger in my own land".

He added: "I’m white, I am proud of it and I am not going to go away from it. I want to see my culture kept in this country and not destroyed. That is why I am voting for Nigel – there is nobody else."

The Independent has contacted Robert Jenrick’s office for further comment.