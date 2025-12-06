Tories pledge to block Motability access for people with ADHD and anxiety

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tories have pledged to tighten rules around a scheme designed to help disabled benefit claimants get cars through the welfare system.

Under the proposals, eligibility for the enhanced rate of personal independence payments (Pip) would be tightened to rule out people with mental health disorders such as ADHD, mild depression and anxiety.

To qualify for the enhanced rate of the benefit, claimants must currently need extra help with getting around, which can include “physically moving around” as well as “working out a route and following it” and “leaving your home”, according to government guidelines.

Claimants receiving the enhanced rate of Pip can then also apply to join the Motability scheme, which is designed to help with the cost of leasing a new vehicle.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the proposal to tighten the rules was “fair, proportionate and reduces the burden on taxpayers”.

open image in gallery Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is expected to set out the party’s wider position on welfare in a speech next week ( PA )

“Welfare isn’t working. Instead of a system where those who genuinely need support can access it, we have created one where it is all too easy to abuse the generosity of hardworking people,” she said.

“While Labour don’t have the backbone to reduce the welfare bill and just put up taxes to pay for more welfare, the Conservatives are once again the party for working people, and we will get Britain working again.”

She is expected to set out the party’s wider position on welfare in a speech next week.

In 2017, the then-Tory government changed the rules for the enhanced Pip rate so that people would not be entitled because of psychological distress, which a High Court judge later ruled was “blatantly discriminatory against those with mental health impairments”.

open image in gallery The Motability scheme is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of disabled people ( PA )

The Conservatives said their plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and repeal the Human Rights Act would prevent future changes from facing legal challenges.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This Labour Government is already taking tough action to reform the Motability scheme and save taxpayers hundreds of millions every year, including by removing luxury cars.

“Decisions like these are vital so we can grow the economy, bring down debt, cut NHS waiting lists and cut the cost of living.”

“Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives allowed welfare and debt to spiral completely out of control across 14 years of failure in government. The Tories’ message on welfare is: ‘We broke it, now put us back in charge’.”