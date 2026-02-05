Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost 60,000 illegal migrants and convicted criminals have been removed or deported from the UK since Labour came into power in 2024, the government has announced.

More than 15,000 were removed in that period – a 45 per cent increase on the 19 months prior.

The Home Office confirmed 43,000 people left voluntarily after being told they were in the UK illegally.

Following the release of the data, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood vowed to "scale up" deportations even further.

Yet, the government still faces mounting immigration pressure, with more than 65,000 people having arrived via English Channel crossings alone since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.

Earlier this week, Ms Mahmood said there is no guarantee that the number of small boat crossings will fall by this time next year.

The Home Office said it will bring in legislation to stop illegal immigrants “gaming the system” by using the European Convention on Human Rights to appeal against their removal.

The UK is among a number of countries grappling with migration problems which are pushing for changes in the way the treaty is interpreted, notably in its Article 3 protection against inhuman or degrading treatment and the Article 8 right to a family life.

Both articles have been used to prevent people with no right to be in the UK being sent back to their home countries.

Illegal migrants will also be restricted to a single route of appeal, the Home Office outlined.

Ms Mahmood said: ”I vowed to scale up removals of illegal migrants – and we have.

“However, we must go further to remove those that have no right to be in our country.

“I will do whatever it takes to restore order and control.”

The government has also pledged to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament by opting for more basic accommodation like military sites instead.

Fewer than 200 asylum accommodation hotels remain in use, the Government said, compared with a peak of 400 under the previous government.