First migrants detained under UK-France returns deal, Starmer confirms
‘When I say I will stop at nothing to secure our borders, I mean it’, the prime minister said on Thursday
The first migrants who arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel have been detained under the new “one in, one out” deal, the prime minister has confirmed.
The first detentions came after people arrived in Dover on Wednesday, the first day the pilot scheme came into force.
Posting to social media, the prime minister said: “We have detained the first illegal migrants under our new deal before returning them to France. No gimmicks, just results.
“If you break the law to enter this country, you will face being sent back. When I say I will stop at nothing to secure our borders, I mean it.”
The Home Office said detentions began for those who arrived on Wednesday afternoon and they will be held in immigration removal centres until they are returned to France.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Yesterday, under the terms of this groundbreaking new treaty, the first group of people to cross the Channel were detained after their arrival at Western Jet Foil and will now be held in detention until they can be returned to France.
“That sends a message to every migrant currently thinking of paying organised crime gangs to go to the UK that they will be risking their lives and throwing away their money if they get into a small boat.”
More to follow...
