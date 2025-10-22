Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man sent back to France under Keir Starmer’s flagship “one in, one out” returns deal has returned to the UK on a small boat.

It is understood the man is currently being held at an immigration detention centre and the Home Office is looking to expedite his case for removal.

The agreement, announced with great fanfare by the prime minister in a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron over the summer, means that for each small boat migrant sent back across the English Channel an asylum seeker will be allowed to enter the UK from France under a legal route.

At the time, Sir Keir said it was a “breakthrough moment” which would “turn the tables” on the people smugglers - but a Downing Street spokesperson on Wednesday there was “no silver bullet” to tackling migration.

open image in gallery People thought to be migrants wait in the sea to board a small boat in Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the government of being in “total chaos” and “too weak to take the tough decisions to secure our borders”.

The man, who was initially removed to France as part of the deal before returning in a small boat, told the Guardian he is a victim of modern slavery at the hands of smugglers in northern France.

“If I had felt that France was safe for me I would never have returned to the UK,” he told the newspaper.

Only 42 have so far been deported under the deal with the French.

The blow to one of his key policies came on the same day as Sir Keir meets with Western Balkans leaders as the UK seeks to agree further measures to bring down the number of migrants arriving illegally.

open image in gallery The deal with the French is one of Sir Keir Starmer’s flagship policies as he tries to cut the number of migrants cross the channel (House of Commons/UK Parliament) ( PA Wire )

Some 22,000 people were smuggled by gangs last year along routes through the region.

The number of migrant arrivals in small boats in the UK has topped 36,000 in 2025 so far, within touching distance of exceeding the total number of arrivals in 2024 which was 36,816.

Last year, small boat crossings made up 4 per cent of overall immigration to the UK, but more than 80 per cent of unauthorised arrivals.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We will not accept any abuse of our borders, and we will do everything in our power to remove those without the legal right to be here.

"Individuals who are returned under the pilot and subsequently attempt to re-enter the UK illegally will removed."

More to follow...