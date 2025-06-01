Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The defence secretary has hit out at “shocking” scenes of migrants being picked up by people smugglers “like a taxi” to be brought to the UK on dangerous small boats while French police stand by.

A furious row has erupted over the lack of action after more than 1,000 people crossed the channel in a single day on Saturday.

French police officers were seen watching as migrants, including children, boarded at a beach in Gravelines, between Calais and Dunkirk, while authorities were then pictured escorting the boats.

John Healey said it was a “big problem” that French police had not intervened to intercept the boats in shallow waters and said ministers were pushing the French government to implement an agreement that they would.

The authorities in France had to “stop these people in the boats, not just on the shore,” he added.

open image in gallery People thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Healey told the Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips programme on Sky News that the Saturday’s scenes were “pretty shocking”.

He added: “(The) truth is, Britain’s lost control of its borders over the last five years, and the last government last year left an asylum system in chaos and record levels of immigration.”

He said it is a “really big problem” that French police are unable to intervene to intercept boats in shallow waters.

“We saw the smugglers launching elsewhere and coming around like a taxi to pick them up,” he said.

Ministers were pressing the French to put new rules into operation that would allow them to intervene. “They’re not doing it, but, but for the first time for years, for the first time, we’ve got the level of cooperation needed,” he said. “We’ve got the agreement that they will change the way they work, and our concentration now is to push them to get that into operation so they can intercept these smugglers and stop these people in the boats, not just on the shore.”

open image in gallery French police officers watch a group of people thought to be migrants board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

A total of 1,194 people made the journey in 18 boats on Saturday, bringing the provisional total for this year so far to 14,811, 42 per cent higher than the same point last year – and 95 per cent up on the 7,610 who had crossed by this point in 2023.

It is still lower than the highest daily total of 1,305 arrivals since data began in 2018, which was recorded on 3 September 2022.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to crack down on crossings, including with measures targeting smuggling gangs.

A Home Office source said: “We have developed strong cooperation with the French and it is important that they have agreed to disrupt these boats once they’re in the water – and not just on the shore.

“This vital step now needs to be operationalised to protect border security and save lives.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said that Saturday was a “day of shame for Labour” as he claimed the party had “completely lost control of our borders”.

“So far, this is already the worst year on record. Labour have failed on every front, and Britain is paying the price,” he added.