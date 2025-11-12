Mandelson still in contact with Epstein in 2016, newly-released emails show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson was still in contact with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein as late as 2016, newly released emails show.

The UK’s former ambassador to Washington joked with him about his birthday eight years after Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Keir Starmer sacked the Labour grandee after the publication of separate emails that showed he had sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The new emails also appear to suggest Mandelson warned Epstein to stay away from Prince Andrew - for his own sake.

Lord Peter Mandelson (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

In one, from November 6, Epstein emails to say “you were right about staying away from Andrew”.

Lord Mandelson appears to respond: “Yes, without Andrew it would not have gone nuclear.”

Separate emails published in September included passages in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told Epstein “I think the world of you”.

When he was sacked No 10 said the said the emails revealed “materially different” information from what was known when Lord Mandelson was appointed to the key role of UK ambassador to the US earlier this year.

But his allies were adamant that he admitted during his vetting interview for the job as ambassador that he had continued the relationship with Epstein for many years.

Last month Sir Keir ruled out any future government role for the peer.

On a trip to India, the PM was asked whether he could see a future in frontline politics for him. “Not in a government role, in terms of future appointments,” he replied.

Lord Mandelson declined to comment.

This is a breaking news story, more follows ...