The Conservatives have called on the government to “get a grip” after the terrorist brother of the Manchester Arena bomber attacked three prison officers at a high-security prison.

Hashem Abedi, who is serving at least 55 years for helping his brother carry out the atrocity at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017, threw hot cooking oil over three prison guards at HMP Frankland on Saturday, according to the Prison Officers’ Association (POA).

He then produced home made weapons and stabbed the officers, who suffered injuries including burns, scalds and stab wounds, the union said.

Hashem Abedi assisted his brother in carrying out the Manchester Arena bombing (GMP/PA) ( PA Media )

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said ministers had to “get a grip”.

He said: “Why was one of the most dangerous prisoners in the country allowed access to materials which could be used to attack prison officers? We need a full independent investigation into the catastrophic security failure at HMP Frankland.

“We need to know the truth and the Ministry of Justice needs to get a grip.”

He added that he had warned of what he claimed were “Islamist extremists ruling the roost in prison wings across the country”.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the attack as “sickening” and said ministers must “urgently look at increasing the level of control exerted over terrorists held in our prisons”.

Ian Acheson, a former prison governor, also called for an independent investigation, warning “there has to be an independent review of what happened at HMP Frankland. And it needs to be made public.”

The attack was "unprovoked" and "vicious", the POA said.

Two of the officers are in a stable condition in hospital, the union said on Sunday morning. One female officer was discharged on Saturday afternoon.

Counter terrorism police are leading an investigation into the “serious assault".

Abedi was convicted of assisting his suicide bomber brother Salman Abedi to kill 22 people by detonating a homemade rucksack-bomb in a crowd at the concert.

POA national chairman Mark Fairhurst told the BBC the attack was carried out in a separation centre where inmates are allowed to use facilities to cook.

He added: "To allow that type of prisoner to access the kitchen and use the utensils that can be used as weapons against staff, and can inflict serious harm on staff, that needs to be removed immediately. We're now worried about the knock-on effect of this and copycat incidents.”

A 2022 inspection found nine men in total were housed in separation centres, then operating in Frankland and HMP Woodhill, Buckinghamshire.

Abedi avoided a whole-life order because he was under 21 at the time he orchestrated the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said on social media site X on Saturday: "I am appalled by the attack of three brave officers at HMP Frankland today. My thoughts are with them and their families.

"The police are now investigating. I will be pushing for the strongest possible punishment.

"Violence against our staff will never be tolerated."