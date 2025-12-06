Millionaire Tory donor made a peer by Boris Johnson defects to Reform UK
Lord Malcolm Offord said he will give up his peerage to join Reform UK
A millionaire Conservative donor who has made a peer by Boris Johnson has defected to Reform UK in a major boost for Nigel Farage.
Lord Malcolm Offord said he was defecting from the Conservatives to Reform and intended to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament next year.
The former Tory minister was introduced by Mr Farage during a party rally in Falkirk on Saturday. Announcing his defection, he said he believed the Scottish Conservatives have “given up” on Scotland.
Mr Farage welcomed Lord Offord as “somebody who I think will have a transformative effect on our party here in Scotland”, describing the defection as “a brave and historic act”.
The former Scottish Conservative party treasurer previously served in the Conservative government as an exports minister before Labour won the 2024 general election. He confirmed he would resign from the House of Lords and return his peerage to campaign for a seat at Holyrood as “good old Malcolm Offord”.
Members of the House of Lords are disqualified from becoming members of the Scottish Parliament under legislation passed earlier this year. It is not possible to renounce a life peerage, but peers can resign their membership from the House of Lords.
Lord Offord branded the Scottish Conservative Party as “unelectable” and said: “I’m concerned for Scottish politics, very concerned about what happens in Scotland.
“And that’s why I’m leaving the Scottish Conservative Party, because the Scottish Conservative Party, I believe, have given up on Scotland and, ladies and gentlemen, I can’t do that.”
Discussing his experiences with the Scottish Tories, the former minister said: “What I found, quite candidly, is a party which is regional not national, parochial not political, timid not ambitious; a party without a vision of how to govern Scotland with a right-of-centre agenda.”
He said he would run a “positive campaign” with “hope, ambition, and reform”.
Lord Offord is the latest in a string of Tory defections, including Jonathan Gullis and Lia Nici last week.
He has donated more than £150,000 to the Conservatives, and was made a life peer and given his first ministerial job by former prime minister Mr Johnson in September 2021.
Lord Offord previously unsuccessfully stood as a Conservative candidate to become the MSP for the Lothian region in May 2021 before he was handed his peerage by Mr Johnson, leading to allegations of “rampant cronyism” by the SNP.
But Mr Johnson insisted he was a "guy who has a huge amount to offer" and predicted he would do a "great job".
Lord Offord previously ran the pro-union No Borders campaign during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and is also the founder and chair of an Edinburgh-based “boutique investment” company, Badenoch and Co.
