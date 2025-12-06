Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A millionaire Conservative donor who has made a peer by Boris Johnson has defected to Reform UK in a major boost for Nigel Farage.

Lord Malcolm Offord said he was defecting from the Conservatives to Reform and intended to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament next year.

The former Tory minister was introduced by Mr Farage during a party rally in Falkirk on Saturday. Announcing his defection, he said he believed the Scottish Conservatives have “given up” on Scotland.

Mr Farage welcomed Lord Offord as “somebody who I think will have a transformative effect on our party here in Scotland”, describing the defection as “a brave and historic act”.

The former Scottish Conservative party treasurer previously served in the Conservative government as an exports minister before Labour won the 2024 general election. He confirmed he would resign from the House of Lords and return his peerage to campaign for a seat at Holyrood as “good old Malcolm Offord”.

Members of the House of Lords are disqualified from becoming members of the Scottish Parliament under legislation passed earlier this year. It is not possible to renounce a life peerage, but peers can resign their membership from the House of Lords.

open image in gallery Malcolm Offord has defected from the Conservatives to Reform (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

Lord Offord branded the Scottish Conservative Party as “unelectable” and said: “I’m concerned for Scottish politics, very concerned about what happens in Scotland.

“And that’s why I’m leaving the Scottish Conservative Party, because the Scottish Conservative Party, I believe, have given up on Scotland and, ladies and gentlemen, I can’t do that.”

Discussing his experiences with the Scottish Tories, the former minister said: “What I found, quite candidly, is a party which is regional not national, parochial not political, timid not ambitious; a party without a vision of how to govern Scotland with a right-of-centre agenda.”

He said he would run a “positive campaign” with “hope, ambition, and reform”.

Lord Offord is the latest in a string of Tory defections, including Jonathan Gullis and Lia Nici last week.

open image in gallery Reform UK leader Nigel Farage announced the defection during a rally in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

He has donated more than £150,000 to the Conservatives, and was made a life peer and given his first ministerial job by former prime minister Mr Johnson in September 2021.

Lord Offord previously unsuccessfully stood as a Conservative candidate to become the MSP for the Lothian region in May 2021 before he was handed his peerage by Mr Johnson, leading to allegations of “rampant cronyism” by the SNP.

But Mr Johnson insisted he was a "guy who has a huge amount to offer" and predicted he would do a "great job".

Lord Offord previously ran the pro-union No Borders campaign during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum and is also the founder and chair of an Edinburgh-based “boutique investment” company, Badenoch and Co.