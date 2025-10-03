Mahmood calls for pro-Gaza demonstrations to halt in wake of synagogue stabbings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shabana Mahmood has called on pro-Gaza demonstrators to stop protesting in the wake of the terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester.

The home secretary condemned a protest which took place in Manchester in the wake of the stabbing, calling on those who attended to “show some humanity”.

“I think some humanity could have been shown. I am disappointed that humanity and solidarity wasn't shown to our Jewish community,” she told Sky News.

Ms Mahmood added: “I was very disappointed to see those protests go ahead last night. I think that behavior is fundamentally un-British. I think it's dishonourable. I would have wanted those individuals to just take a step back.

“The issues that are driving those protests have been going on now for some time. They don't look like they're going to come to an end any day soon.

open image in gallery The home secretary called on pro-Gaza demonstrators to cancel protests ( PA Wire )

“They could have stepped back and just given a community that has suffered deep loss just a day or two to process what has happened and to carry on with a grieving process.”

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said this is a "very dark time" ahead of visiting Manchester, as he referred to an "unrelenting wave of hatred against Jews".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, the chief Rabbi said: "Right now, our hearts are shattered. What transpired yesterday was an awful blow to us, something which actually we were fearing might happen because of the build up to this action.

open image in gallery Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis said this is a ‘very dark time’ ( PA Archive )

"I'm going to be arriving in Manchester early this morning, together with my wife, in order to be with a grieving community, and this is a very dark time, not just for Jews of Britain but for all of our society because this wasn't merely an attack against Jews, it was an attack against the values of our society."

The chief rabbi added: "We have witnessed an unrelenting wave of hatred against Jews being expressed on our streets, on campuses, right across social media and some of the media."

The home secretary also confirmed on Friday the man who carried out the antisemitic terror attack was not previously known to the police and had not been referred to the Prevent programme.

Greater Manchester Police said Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before stabbing a man.

Hours after the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place in Westminster, Manchester and Leeds.

Asked about the demonstrations, Ms Mahmood said: “To anybody who is thinking about going on a protest, what I would say is, imagine if that was you that has had a family member murdered on the holiest day in your in your faith, imagine how you would feel, and then just step back for a minute.

“Give people a chance to grieve. We can get back to our protest later. Just because you have a freedom, doesn't mean you have to use it.”

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings in Manchester.

Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall on Thursday morning.

He entered the UK as a young child and was granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16.

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA). ( PA Wire )

It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

Greater Manchester Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, both from Crumpsall, have been informed and offered support by family liaison officers.

On Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed extra officers would provide a “high visibility” presence in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford within Jewish communities and around synagogues.

There will also be increased visits to local places of worship, police added.

Further plans will be developed throughout Friday to cover into the evening and across the weekend.