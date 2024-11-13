Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Transport secretary Louise Haigh has issued a warning to train operators over prosecuting passengers for ticketing errors, as she labelled the system “far too complicated”.

While she warned that deliberate fare-dodging had “no place on our railways”, the Department for Transport (DfT) has launched an independent review into rail fare prosecutions following claims of train operators taking “disproportionate action” against passengers.

Last month, a university student said he feared getting a criminal record and being fined hundreds of pounds after being told he was being prosecuted by Government-owned operator Northern because he unknowingly used a railcard at the wrong time, resulting in a £1.90 underpayment.

Northern dropped its action against him following media coverage.

On Wednesday, Ms Haigh announced that regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) will analyse how suspected fare evasion is handled. This will include an assessment of whether ticketing terms and conditions are clear for passengers, and when prosecution is appropriate.

Transport secretary Louise Haigh said on Wednesday that regulator the Office of Rail and Road will analyse how suspected fare evasion is handled ( PA Wire )

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group has previously estimated that around £240 million is lost through fare evasion on Britain’s railways each year.

Ms Haigh said: “Make no mistake, deliberate fare-dodging has no place on our railways and must be tackled, but innocent people shouldn’t feel like a genuine mistake will land them in court.

“An independent review is the right course of action, and will help restore passengers’ confidence in the system.

“It is clear that ticketing is far too complicated, with a labyrinth of different fares and prices which can be confusing for passengers.

“That’s why we have committed to the biggest overhaul of our railways in a generation, including simplifying fares to make travelling by train easier.”

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “We welcome the opportunity to conduct this review.

“It is important passengers are treated fairly and dealt with consistently and proportionately when ticketing issues arise, whilst also balancing the legitimate revenue protection interests of operators and taxpayers.”

Alex Robertson, chief executive of watchdog Transport Focus, said: “We welcome the secretary of state for transport’s announcement of a review into improving revenue protection practices.

“We will be sharing with the review what passengers have told us about how confusing the current ticketing system is. People who have made an innocent mistake should be treated with understanding and not immediately assumed to be guilty.”