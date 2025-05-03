Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is being rejected in its heartlands as disappointment among voters about the party's first 10 months in office has opened the door to Reform, Professor Sir John Curtice has warned.

The leading pollster has warned that “devastating” results have shown Labour support is “in free fall” and voters lost to Reform and the Greens “are not likely to return to the party any time soon”.

He also suggested that Labour MPs are now right to fear Reform and Farage more than Kemi Badenoch and the Tories, with the Conservative Party leader already facing plots to remove her from her post.

Sir John's warning comes as Luke Tryl, executive director of polling organisation More in Common, has warned that the Tories have just 12 months to turn things around before being consigned to irrelevance.

open image in gallery Sir John Curtice (Strathclyde University/PA) ( PA Media )

His warning came after The Independent revealed that Tory MPs are already plotting to remove leader Kemi Badenoch. The revelation led to newly elected Tory mayor for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, Paul Bristow, the only success story for the party this week, demanding plotters “just stop it!”

Meanwhile, Labour’s woes are set to get worse amid revelations that Mr Farage intends to use Reform’s control of 10 councils to launch a series of taxpayer funded legal challenges on net zero policies and housing migrants to tie Keir Starmer’s government in knots.

Writing for The Independent, Sir John pointed out that Labour had “little to lose” at the local elections last week because they did very badly when the same seats were last contested in 2021.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that Labour still managed to lose two thirds of the seats it was defending in a stunning reversal.

Sir John noted: “Labour’s own vote was in free fall. Despite having done so poorly in the local elections four years ago, the party’s vote fell on average since then by as much as nine points.

“Crucially, it collapsed most of all in the party’s heartlands, limited though they were in number on Thursday. In seats Labour was defending its vote fell on average by as much as 19 points.”

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to continue with his plans for change (Henry Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added that unlike the Tories, the strength of Reform’s advance made “little difference on how far the Labour vote dropped”.

In seats Reform did poorly in Labour’s vote fell by none points while in seats Farage’s party was strong in Labour’s vote dropped an average of 11.5 per cent.

He noted that “it is also potentially a sign that disappointment with Labour’s record in office is particularly marked among some of its core supporters” with rows over two child benefit, removing winter fuel from pensioners, slashing disability benefits and not taking a firm stance against Israel over Gaza.

Sir John added: “The pattern was devastating. Labour’s collapse left the door open to Reform to take many a seat from the party, albeit sometimes by quite a narrow margin.

“Labour’s problem on Thursday was not simply the appeal of Reform. It was also itself. The party has seemingly lost the confidence of many of its heartland voters.”

Meanwhile, things look even worse for the Tories with Mr Tryl claiming they “are at the moment of maximum danger”.

He said: “What you're seeing now is former Tory bastions like Kent where they have lost almost all their seats, going from having almost total control to being a third fourth party.

“You've also got the fact that institutionally councillors make up a big part of your base. Losing so many seats in the heartlands, you can't get that manpower back. It furthers the risk that they sort of just slowly or, in the case of Thursday night, quite dramatically slide into irrelevance.”

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives suffered a heavy defeat on Thursday, losing hundreds of councillors and control of 15 councils (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

He also noted that Reform are now in second place in most Labour and Lib Dem seats giving them an edge as change candidates in the future.

He said that the only the advantage the Tories have is that they have many more MPs but with question marks over Kemi Badenoch he said: “When I go around the country many people don’t know who she is.”

Giving the party just 12 months to turn things around, he said: “I think they have until next year's local elections, Holyrood elections and Senedd elections to show that they're still relevant.”

But politician who represented the only major success story of the night for the Tories, new Peterborough and Cambridgeshire mayor, Paul Bristow has urged his party to “step up” and “stop the constant infighting” with changes of leader.

He admitted that as a former Peterborough MP a “personal vote” for him “more than the party brand” helped get him over the line.

“Just stop doing this,” he said to plotters.

“Just look like we're up for it. Acknowledge that this was the worst defeat the Conservative Party has ever faced, hold your hands up. Understand that we messed up for the final two years of the last government, but get out there and win.”

He argued that politicians now “need to make brands of themselves” not just rely on their parties to succeed.

“People like [shadow cabinet members] Andrew Griffiths, Chris Philp and Robert Jenrick, they're making brands for themselves, and they look like they're up for it. Kemi has now started to do that as well.”