Starmer warns X that if it cannot control Grok, ‘we will’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has warned Elon Musk’s X that if it cannot control Grok “we will” and said the social media site could lose the “right to self regulate”.

It comes as media watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into whether the social media platform has breached UK law over reports that its chatbot Grok was used to create and share sexualised images of children.

The Technology Secretary meanwhile told MPs that creating non-consensual intimate images will become a criminal offence this week and described sexualised images created by AI as “weapons of abuse”.

Addressing a meeting of backbenchers at the Parliamentary Labour Party, the Prime Minister said: “The actions of Grok and X are absolutely disgusting and shameful.

“Protecting their abusive users, rather than the women and children who are being abused shows a total distortion of priorities.

“So let me be crystal clear, we won’t stand for it, because no matter how unstable or complex the world becomes, this Government will be guided by its values. We’ll stand up for the vulnerable against the powerful.

“If X cannot control Grok, we will – and we’ll do it fast because if you profit from harm and abuse, you lose the right to self regulate.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told MPs that it would become an offence to use tools like Grok to create sexual images without consent this week.

She told the Commons: “The Data (Use and Access) Act passed last year made it a criminal offence to create or request the creation of non-consensual intimate images, and today I can announce to the House that this offence will be brought into force this week.”

Nudification apps will also be criminalised to target the problem “at its source”, she said.

Ms Kendall said the Internet Watch Foundation “reports criminal imagery of children as young as 11, including girls sexualised and toddlers”.

She continued: “This is child sexual abuse.

“We’ve seen reports of photos being shared of women in bikinis, tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood, and much, much more.

“Lives can and have been devastated by this content which is designed to harass, torment and violate people’s dignity.

“They are not harmless images. They’re weapons of abuse, disproportionately aimed at women and girls, and they are illegal.”

Ms Kendall said Ofcom’s investigation into Grok must not take “months and months”.

Grok, developed by another company founded by Mr Musk called xAI, launched a new advanced image generation feature in July last year.

But its use for creating nude deepfake images has become widespread over the last few weeks, prompting condemnation from the Government and the Ofcom probe.

In a statement, Ofcom said it will investigate the platform to determine whether it “has complied with its duties to protect people in the UK from content that is illegal”.

It comes after the regulator made “urgent contact” with X on January 5 to ask it to explain what steps it will take to protect UK users and set a “firm deadline” of January 9, which it said X had met.

Ofcom said: “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualised images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

Downing Street has meanwhile indicated that it is willing to consider leaving X, formerly known as Twitter, if Mr Musk’s company did not act.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government’s focus was on “protecting children” but was keeping its presence on X “under review”, adding: “I think we’ve been clear that all options are on the table.”

In response to ministers’ threats, Mr Musk has accused the UK Government of being “fascist” and trying to curb free speech.