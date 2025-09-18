Lisa Nandy defies Starmer by backing Labour leadership hopefuls Andy Burnham and Lucy Powell
MPs believe Greater Manchester mayor poised to make comeback at Westminster, as prime minister’s woes grow
Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has backed potential Labour leadership challenger Andy Burnham’s return to Westminster, in an apparent blow to Keir Starmer’s authority.
The cabinet minister said that she “loves” the Labour politician, currently the Greater Manchester mayor, and would support him “whatever he decides to do'”.
She also set out her support for key Burnham ally Lucy Powell in Labour’s upcoming deputy leadership contest.
Ms Nandy told LBC radio: “I love Andy, and whatever he decides to do, I'll support him.
“He's been a fantastic champion for the North, and whether he wants to do that as the mayor of Greater Manchester or as a Member of Parliament, I think he's got an enormous contribution to make.”
Her comments came just hours after Ms Powell hit out at Starmer’s government’s “mistakes” and “unforced errors”.
She is standing against Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary widely seen as Downing Street’s pick to replace former party deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was forced to quit after she admitted she did not pay enough tax on her new home.
Ms Powell told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast: “Some of the mistakes that we've made, or some of the unforced errors, have given a sense that we're not on the side of ordinary people.”
She was sacked by Sir Keir in his reshuffle earlier this month – a move she said might have been because of the “feedback” she gave over issues including the government’s aborted attempt to strip £5bn from the ballooning welfare bill.
As she set out her stall, Ms Powell, currently leading in the polls, urged the government to be “clearer” about wanting to scrap the two-child benefit cap, a significant issue for Labour members who will decide the contest.
Ms Nandy is the second cabinet minister to back Ms Powell’s bid to become Labour’s new deputy leader, after Ed Miliband also gave her his support.
Mr Burnham last week launched a new campaigning group within the party, Mainstream, which is calling for a change of direction in government and is seen by his supporters as a potential leadership vehicle.
Mr Burnham was an MP and a minister under the last Labour government, but he left Parliament to become the mayor of Greater Manchester.
However, many MPs believe a return to Westminster could be imminent, with rumours swirling that a Manchester MP with health issues will stand down, allowing Mr Burnham to return to London by winning a by-election.
There is also speculation among some that Ms Powell, another Manchester MP, could swap try to jobs with Mr Burnham and seek to replace him as mayor.
