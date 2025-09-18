Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has backed potential Labour leadership challenger Andy Burnham’s return to Westminster, in an apparent blow to Keir Starmer’s authority.

The cabinet minister said that she “loves” the Labour politician, currently the Greater Manchester mayor, and would support him “whatever he decides to do'”.

She also set out her support for key Burnham ally Lucy Powell in Labour’s upcoming deputy leadership contest.

open image in gallery Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said she ‘loves’ Mr Burnham (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ms Nandy told LBC radio: “I love Andy, and whatever he decides to do, I'll support him.

“He's been a fantastic champion for the North, and whether he wants to do that as the mayor of Greater Manchester or as a Member of Parliament, I think he's got an enormous contribution to make.”

Her comments came just hours after Ms Powell hit out at Starmer’s government’s “mistakes” and “unforced errors”.

She is standing against Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary widely seen as Downing Street’s pick to replace former party deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was forced to quit after she admitted she did not pay enough tax on her new home.

Ms Powell told the BBC's Political Thinking podcast: “Some of the mistakes that we've made, or some of the unforced errors, have given a sense that we're not on the side of ordinary people.”

open image in gallery Andy Burnham’s ally Lucy Powell is running to be the party’s deputy leader (PA) ( PA Wire )

She was sacked by Sir Keir in his reshuffle earlier this month – a move she said might have been because of the “feedback” she gave over issues including the government’s aborted attempt to strip £5bn from the ballooning welfare bill.

As she set out her stall, Ms Powell, currently leading in the polls, urged the government to be “clearer” about wanting to scrap the two-child benefit cap, a significant issue for Labour members who will decide the contest.

Ms Nandy is the second cabinet minister to back Ms Powell’s bid to become Labour’s new deputy leader, after Ed Miliband also gave her his support.

Mr Burnham last week launched a new campaigning group within the party, Mainstream, which is calling for a change of direction in government and is seen by his supporters as a potential leadership vehicle.

Mr Burnham was an MP and a minister under the last Labour government, but he left Parliament to become the mayor of Greater Manchester.

However, many MPs believe a return to Westminster could be imminent, with rumours swirling that a Manchester MP with health issues will stand down, allowing Mr Burnham to return to London by winning a by-election.

There is also speculation among some that Ms Powell, another Manchester MP, could swap try to jobs with Mr Burnham and seek to replace him as mayor.