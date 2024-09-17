Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey addresses the final day of the party's conference in Brighton on Tuesday 17 September.

He is expected to say the party must “repay” the trust “in full” that was given to them by voters at this year’s general election when he takes to the stage.

Sir Ed will also pledge to “finish the job” of defeating the Conservatives after the Lib Dems secured 72 seats in parliament.

In his speech, the MP for Kingston and Surbiton is expected to speak again about the NHS – which has been a key topic at the four-day event – as well as those standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The Lib Dems became parliament’s third biggest party again after the general election in July with 72 MPs now sitting in the Commons, including many who won seats from the Conservatives.