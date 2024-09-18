Lib Dems to investigate member accused of groping woman at party conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Liberal Democrats are investigating a member accused of groping a woman at the party’s annual conference after the police said no further action would be taken.

On the last night of the party’s autumn get-together, which sees activists sing political parodies of popular songs at its traditional glee club celebration, a man is alleged to have touched a young woman’s bottom at around midnight on Tuesday at The Grand Hotel in Brighton.

The party confirmed the accused 57-year-old member has been suspended and it has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

A man was escorted from the venue by private security staff and later arrested by Sussex Police. In a statement on Wednesday, Sussex Police said inquiries had been completed including reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts.

Ed Davey speaking on the final day of his party’s autumn conference ( PA )

The force added that it engaged with the complainant and interviewed the man before deciding to release him with no further action.

Inspector Dan Eagle said: “Sussex Police are committed to tackling reports of sexual assaults and violence against women and girls.

“Officers took robust action in investigating this incident. It has been concluded, pending any further information coming to light.”

The Liberal Democrats said in a statement: “We were horrified to hear of this incident and assisted the police in swiftly identifying and arresting this man.

“He remains suspended from the party and this case will now be assessed under our independent complaints process."

The conference saw the party gather for the first time since its most successful general election in which it won 72 MPs.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey arrived at the gathering riding a jet ski on Saturday morning before performing a series of publicity stunts and criticising the Conservatives and the Labour government.