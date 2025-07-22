Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welsh Senedd member Laura Anne Jones has defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK, becoming the party’s highest-profile defection in Wales.

Nigel Farage announced the news at the Royal Welsh Show, with Ms Jones – who was first elected in 2003 – saying she could longer justify Conservative policies on the doorstep.

Standing alongside Mr Farage, she said: "I've just suddenly felt that the Conservative Party was unrecognisable to me. It wasn't the party that I joined over three decades ago."

She said Reform, meanwhile, was "listening to the people of Great Britain".

Ms Jones is the latest in a growing list of high-profile Tories to have defected to Reform, following former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry earlier this month, as well as Dame Andrea Jenkyns and former Wales secretary David Jones.

Her defection means the Conservatives are down to 14 politicians in the Welsh Parliament, ahead of crunch elections next year.

But who is Ms Jones?

From waitressing to the Welsh Assembly

Ms Jones was first elected to the then-National Assembly in 2003, becoming the joint-first Welsh Conservative female assembly member (AM).

She had the backing of the Conservative Party despite a conviction for drink-driving in 2002, which saw her banned from driving for 12 months and fined £75.

Jones said after the hearing: "I've never justified drink-driving and the decision is one I deserve. I've never done it on purpose."

She had been earning £5 per hour as a waitress before she was elected.

Ms Jones served one term, until 2007, before returning in 2020 after the death of Mohammad Asghar. She was re-elected in 2021, for South Wales East.

She once used a racist slur in a WhatsApp chat

Ms Jones hit the headlines last year when it emerged she had used a racist slur about Chinese people in a WhatsApp group chat.

The Senedd member used the offensive term in an exchange about the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

She later apologised and issued a statement, saying the word was "unacceptable and I deeply regret using it".

"I sincerely apologise for any offence this has caused," she added.

Nigel Farage and former Conservative Member of the Senedd, Laura Anne Jones, at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show ( Getty Images )

She apologised for saying she wanted to shoot chavs

In 2021, she was forced to apologise over old Facebook posts, in which she said she “would like to do a spot of Chav shooting", and added it is "a shame that isn't legal."

She also joked about shooting the then Labour leader, Ed Miliband, saying she would become the "perfect shot" if she had "ol' Red Ed to aim at."

When she wrote the posts she was not an elected politician, although she had previously served as a member of the Senedd.