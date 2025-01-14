Labour MPs urged to vote for youth mobility scheme as part of Brexit reset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer faces coming under pressure to back a post-Brexit youth mobility scheme to allow the under-30s to live and work in the EU on Wednesday.

The Liberal Democrats plan to table a bill on the issue that could trigger a Commons vote.

A similar move by the party last year saw MPs back a proportional representation system for UK elections in a symbolic vote.

Lib Dem Europe spokesperson James MacCleary called on Labour to back the Bill, which his party believes could help the UK rebuild ties with Europe just days before Donald Trump becomes US president.

Mr MacCleary said the scheme was a “no brainer” if the government wants to boost economic growth, as he challenged Labour MPs to “put their money where their mouth is”.

The proposed scheme has become a major sticking point in Sir Keir’s ‘reset’ between the UK and EU (Hollie Adams/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Party’s last Bill introduced in the 10 Minute Rule Bill format, tabled by cabinet office spokesperson Sarah Olney on proportional representation, was voted through by cross-party support. Neither vote is binding.

Mr MacCleary said: “This policy is a no-brainer - the key to unlocking a wealth of cultural and career opportunities for young people in this country, while boosting the economy.

“The new Government talked a good game when it came to fixing our broken relationship with the EU, but so far they’ve failed to show any sign of delivering and repairing the damage of the botched Conservative Brexit deal.

“The Labour government talks about trying to grow the economy: this Bill is a chance for Labour MPs to put their money where their mouth is. Labour must walk the walk and back this Bill.”

The scheme, which has become a major sticking point in Sir Keir’s ‘reset’ between the UK and EU, would likely mirror similar arrangements Britain already has with countries including Australia and Japan and allow 18 to 35-year-olds to move and work freely between countries for up to two years.

While Downing Street has repeatedly ruled out such an agreement, saying the government is not considering it, a senior EU diplomat has said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will use a summit with Sir Keir Starmer later this year to press the issue.

The European Commission has made a youth mobility scheme a key demand amid the prime minister’s post-Brexit reset with Brussels, after years of tense relations under successive Conservative administrations.