Starmer’s disability benefit U-turn not enough, says rebel Labour whip

Sir Keir Starmer’s £3bn U-turn on his planned welfare cuts does not go far enough, a leading rebel who quit her frontbench job over the changes has warned.

The prime minister is still facing the prospect of around 50 Labour MPs voting against his welfare reforms, with former government whip Vicky Foxcroft among those calling for fresh concessions.

Ms Foxcroft dramatically quit this month in protest at the plans, saying she could not back cuts that will harm disabled people.

And, in an interview with The Guardian after Sir Keir’s U-turn, she said it was “good to hear that people won’t be losing their benefits who are currently on them” but said there were “areas where I still think there’s need for movement”.

She has not decided whether to back the government’s plans on Tuesday, and around 50 Labour MPs are still expected to vote against the welfare shakeup even after the U-turn.

Keir Starmer has been warned his welfare concessions do not go far enough

Labour whips have reportedly urged potential rebels to await the details of a review into personal independence payments (Pip), led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms, before rebelling against the government.

But one Labour MP said on Monday he will still oppose the measures even after Sir Keir’s concessions.

Eltham and Chislehurst MP Clive Efford told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are still £3.5 billion-worth of savings that are required in these measures and we don't yet know the poverty impact that they will have.”

Mr Efford said the rebellion was initially calling for more time to understand the impact of the changes, and warned against “taking what I think is a leap in the dark”.

“There are choices that the Government can make here; there are other places it can go to identify the resources,” he added.

Meanwhile minister Jacqui Smith would not say what the consequences would be for those who do rebel on Tuesday. Baroness Smith said it is “not constructive” to discuss potential punishments but that the government will “keep talking, keep explaining the moves that the Government has already made to recognise some of the concerns”.

She told Times Radio: “The way in which legislation goes through Parliament is it's always the case that you discuss the principles at second reading and I hope that all MPs will recognise the need for reform, and that's what this Bill is about.”

Rachael Maskell, one of the leading Labour rebels, told The Times: “The whips have been effective at saying to colleagues they need to wait and see what the Timms review is going to achieve.

“I think personally it makes the bill even more difficult [to support], because it is a blank cheque now. I just think there are too many unanswered questions.”

As work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall prepares to outline the government’s concessions in parliament on Monday, Sir Keir was said to be preparing further last-minute concessions to rebels.

Health secretary Wes Streeting on Sunday hinted further changes to the bill could be made. “There is a review on Pip and we’ve got to listen,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

He said the government is in a better position than last week, where defeat over the welfare changes looked all but certain, but would not say he is confident the bill will pass.

Ms Kendall on Sunday night said the government is reforming the welfare system so that it “provides security for those who cannot work and the right support for those who can”.

“Too often, disabled people feel trapped—worried that if they try to work, they could lose the support they depend on,” she said.

Sir Keir Starmer's authority has been damaged by the U-turn

She added: “That is why we are taking action to remove those barriers, support disabled people to live with dignity and independence, and open routes into employment for those who want to pursue it.”

As well as publishing the terms of reference for the Timms review on Monday, the government will also publish legislation offering benefit claimants a “right to try” work. In a bid to encourage claimants into work, it will allow them to try jobs without the fear of losing their payments if it does not work out.

It comes after The Independent reported warnings that thousands of disabled women could find themselves trapped with abusers as a result of the government’s upcoming welfare cuts.

Domestic violence charity Refuge and the Women’s Budget Group (WBG) have issued a stark warning over the reforms, saying that in the long term, the cuts to vital funding for daily living costs for disabled people – which will impact all new claimants – will make it difficult for those at risk to flee abusive relationships.

Even with the concessions, the welfare cuts will be “devastating for disabled women”, WBG said, noting that disabled women are twice as likely to be victims of domestic abuse.

For many, PIP is the only income they receive, WBG warned, so not having access to this source of individual support elevates the risk of coercive control and makes it harder to escape abusive situations.