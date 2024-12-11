Watch live: Starmer faces PMQs as tractors take over Westminster in farmers’ protest
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 11 December, as protesting farmers descend upon Westminster.
Hundreds are expected to bring their tractors to the streets around the House of Commons as rural communities continue to express anger over Labour's changes to inheritance tax.
The “RIP British Farming” demonstration, organised by Kent Fairness for Farmers and Save British Farming, is in response to the Budget which included changes to inheritance tax for agricultural businesses and a faster phaseout of EU-era subsidies in favour of environmental payments.
It comes after around 13,000 people rallied in Westminster against the Budget last month in a similar protest.
Tractors are expected to travel into the capital from Exmoor, Shropshire, Somerset and the home counties, for the latest action.
