Watch live: Rachel Reeves outlines ‘tough decisions’ Labour face in major party conference speech

Holly Patrick
Monday 23 September 2024 06:58
Watch live as Rachel Reeves addresses the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, 23 September.

In her first party conference speech as chancellor, she is expected to insist that “tough decisions” are needed with public finances and will attempt to persuade her critics that there will be “no return to austerity”.

However, Labour's decision to take away winter fuel payments from 10 million pensioners is likely to be the focus on Monday.

Boos were heard in the conference hall as complaints were raised about a debate on union calls for the winter fuel allowance cuts to be reversed not taking place today.

Lynne Morris, who chairs the conference arrangements committee (CAC), was heckled by some delegates as she said: “This is a really busy conference and we are trying to accommodate as much as we can, and I’m going to take this back straight to CAC and I’ll come back to you with an answer ASAP.”

Winter fuel payments will be stopped for millions of pensioners this winter as the government pushes on with plans to boost public finances by means-testing the cold weather benefit.

Ms Reeves has said the change is amongst several cost-cutting measures designed to plug the £22bn “black hole” in public finances which Labour argues was concealed by the previous government.

