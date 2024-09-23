Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Labour Party conference comes at a pivotal moment, just months after its sweeping election victory in July.

While this should be a time of celebration for Labour’s return to government after more than a decade, the event risks being overshadowed by sleaze allegations — ironically, the same type of scandal Sir Keir Starmer once used against the Conservatives.

Around 20,000 Labour activists, journalists, lobbyists, and public figures are gathering in Liverpool for the party’s first conference in government since 2009 and first post-victory event since 2005.

Despite the leadership’s cautious tone, suggesting “things can only get worse,” there will be celebrations before the party refocuses on its five core missions. Still, the key question remains: Can Labour turn around what many see as a rocky start in government?

Sir Keir Starmer’s keynote speech on Tuesday will be crucial, as it’s his first post-victory address, where he’ll aim to inspire after a rocky start.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall face the tough task of selling fiscal discipline and social security reforms, messages that may not sit well with the party’s base and unions.

Ultimately, the conference will be judged on whether it serves as a successful milestone for Labour’s return to power or a missed opportunity to reset after a difficult start in government.

