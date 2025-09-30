Seven things from the Labour Party conference you may have missed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour Party conference in Liverpool is drawing to a close, with Sir Keir Starmer having given his main stage address address on Tuesday afternoon.

From delegates voting to demand ministers act to prevent “the commission of a genocide in Gaza” to Sadiq Khan joking about Sharia Law and Hugh Grant being barred from an event for failing to RSVP - here, The Independent runs through a few things you may have missed throughout the four day congress ahead of its closing day on Wednesday.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer delivers his main stage address at the Labour conference ( PA )

Delegates voted to demand ministers act to prevent Gaza genocide

Sir Keir Starmer faced a significant challenge after activists successfully pushed through a motion demanding the government act to prevent “the commission of a genocide in Gaza”.

The emergency motion, tabled by the Unison trade union on Monday, also urged Labour’s leadership in Westminster to implement a “ban trade with illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank” and apply “comprehensive sanctions”, including a full arms embargo, on Israel.

Delegates in Liverpool voted in favour of the motion by a show of hands, ensuring its passage.

Keir Starmer scraps Tony Blair’s target for half of pupils to go to university

Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped the target for 50 per cent of pupils to go to university, instead pledging that Labour will aim to see two-thirds of children complete a degree or do a “gold standard apprenticeship”.

The prime minister said he no longer believed the pledge, which was made by Tony Blair in 1999, was “right for our times”.

Wes Streeting says the government ‘needs Rayner back’

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wes Streeting called for Angela Rayner to return to government just weeks after she resigned for not paying enough tax.

To a huge cheer, the health secretary told the Labour party conference in Liverpool: “We need her back."

Andy Burnham backs off from leadership manoeuvres

Andy Burnham insisted he was supporting Sir Keir Starmer, despite rampant speculation over a leadership challenge from the Grater Manchester mayor, who has taken a number of public digs at the PM’s leadership.

Asked at an event on the fringes of the Labour conference if he thought Sir Keir was the right man to lead the Labour Party and the country, he replied: “Yes.”

Hugh Grant blocked from going into drinks reception

Actor Hugh Grant was seen queuing for the Labour Party Irish Society’s fete at the Hilton hotel in Liverpool.

Unfortunately for the A-lister, he was denied entry because he hadn’t RSVPed.

Trans organisation exhibits at Labour conference for first time in 25 years

TransLucent became the first trans-led organisation to exhibit at the Labour Party Conference for more than 25 years.

The last time a trans-led organisation had a stand at the conference was Press for Change in 1997.

It comes amid growing criticism over the government’s position on trans rights, with charities and campaign groups expressing concern over the upcoming Equalities and Human Rights Commission guidance on single sex spaces.

Sadiq Khan jokes about Sharia Law

open image in gallery Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan joked about Sharia Law in London at a drinks reception ( PA Wire )

Sadiq Khan joked about claims of Sharia Law in London in what was seen to be a swipe at Donald Trump.

Speaking at a drinks reception hosted by the New Statesman magazine, the London mayor joked: “I love coming to Liverpool. I love the football. I love the food. I love the people. Plus it means I get to take a break from the Sharia Law in London.”

It comes after Donald Trump used an address at the UN to call Sir Sadiq a “terrible mayor”, claiming London wants “to go to Sharia law."