Seven things from the Labour Party conference you may have missed
After an action packed Labour Party conference, The Independent runs through seven things you may have missed
The Labour Party conference in Liverpool is drawing to a close, with Sir Keir Starmer having given his main stage address address on Tuesday afternoon.
From delegates voting to demand ministers act to prevent “the commission of a genocide in Gaza” to Sadiq Khan joking about Sharia Law and Hugh Grant being barred from an event for failing to RSVP - here, The Independent runs through a few things you may have missed throughout the four day congress ahead of its closing day on Wednesday.
Delegates voted to demand ministers act to prevent Gaza genocide
Sir Keir Starmer faced a significant challenge after activists successfully pushed through a motion demanding the government act to prevent “the commission of a genocide in Gaza”.
The emergency motion, tabled by the Unison trade union on Monday, also urged Labour’s leadership in Westminster to implement a “ban trade with illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank” and apply “comprehensive sanctions”, including a full arms embargo, on Israel.
Delegates in Liverpool voted in favour of the motion by a show of hands, ensuring its passage.
Keir Starmer scraps Tony Blair’s target for half of pupils to go to university
Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped the target for 50 per cent of pupils to go to university, instead pledging that Labour will aim to see two-thirds of children complete a degree or do a “gold standard apprenticeship”.
The prime minister said he no longer believed the pledge, which was made by Tony Blair in 1999, was “right for our times”.
Wes Streeting says the government ‘needs Rayner back’
Wes Streeting called for Angela Rayner to return to government just weeks after she resigned for not paying enough tax.
To a huge cheer, the health secretary told the Labour party conference in Liverpool: “We need her back."
Andy Burnham backs off from leadership manoeuvres
Andy Burnham insisted he was supporting Sir Keir Starmer, despite rampant speculation over a leadership challenge from the Grater Manchester mayor, who has taken a number of public digs at the PM’s leadership.
Asked at an event on the fringes of the Labour conference if he thought Sir Keir was the right man to lead the Labour Party and the country, he replied: “Yes.”
Hugh Grant blocked from going into drinks reception
Actor Hugh Grant was seen queuing for the Labour Party Irish Society’s fete at the Hilton hotel in Liverpool.
Unfortunately for the A-lister, he was denied entry because he hadn’t RSVPed.
Trans organisation exhibits at Labour conference for first time in 25 years
TransLucent became the first trans-led organisation to exhibit at the Labour Party Conference for more than 25 years.
The last time a trans-led organisation had a stand at the conference was Press for Change in 1997.
It comes amid growing criticism over the government’s position on trans rights, with charities and campaign groups expressing concern over the upcoming Equalities and Human Rights Commission guidance on single sex spaces.
Sadiq Khan jokes about Sharia Law
Sadiq Khan joked about claims of Sharia Law in London in what was seen to be a swipe at Donald Trump.
Speaking at a drinks reception hosted by the New Statesman magazine, the London mayor joked: “I love coming to Liverpool. I love the football. I love the food. I love the people. Plus it means I get to take a break from the Sharia Law in London.”
It comes after Donald Trump used an address at the UN to call Sir Sadiq a “terrible mayor”, claiming London wants “to go to Sharia law."
