Half of Britons say they are disappointed with Labour’s performance in government so far, including a quarter of Labour voters, according to a new Ipsos poll.

The findings suggest that the “honeymoon period” following Labour’s 2024 General Election victory may be coming to an end, indicating growing public dissatisfaction with Keir Starmer’s leadership.

The poll was conducted just before Labour’s first party conference since their landslide win in July.

The initial post-election optimism has faded, with frustration growing over leaks and hostile briefings about Downing Street operations. There is also significant division within the party, particularly over Rachel Reeves’ decision to means-test the winter fuel allowance, leaving millions of pensioners without the support they would usually expect.

Last week, Keir Starmer also faced scrutiny over accepting donations, which included items such as clothing, glasses, and a private box at Arsenal FC. This controversy coincided with the revelation that his chief of staff, Sue Gray, earns more than the prime minister.

