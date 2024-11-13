Watch live: Wes Streeting announces NHS name-and-shame league tables
Watch live as Wes Streeting announces government plans to name and shame failing NHS hospitals as part of a package of measures aimed at tackling poor performance on Wednesday, 13 November.
Under the new plans, NHS managers will be sacked if they cannot improve patient care and take control of finances, under Government plans.
The health secretary is speaking at the NHS Providers conference in Liverpool.
He will warn there “will be no more rewards for failure” and NHS England will carry out a “no holds barred” review of performance across England, with the results made public in league tables which are regularly updated.
Trusts will be ranked on a range of indicators such as finances, delivery of services, patient access to care and the competency of leadership.
Health leaders have criticised the move, saying it could demoralise staff, and accused ministers of “falling for the appealing notion of a magic productivity tree which will make the NHS more efficient just by shaking the magic tree harder”.
