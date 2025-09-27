Union leader issues ‘wake-up call’ to Labour over ‘widespread disappointment’
The general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union said frustration is rooted in ‘decades of neglect’
A union leader is warning the government that there is widespread disappointment at Labour’s “failure” to deliver the scale and speed of change it promised at the general election.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said there was frustration which was rooted in “decades of neglect” of communities hollowed out by deindustrialisation.
He said: “The so-called ‘left behind’ communities are often talked about, but little is actually done to meet their hopes and their needs. In this bleak landscape, the far right stokes division — blaming migrants and refugees for the failings of the government and the economy.
“Ignoring this wake-up call is currently likely to deliver further major blows to Labour at elections next May. The prospect of Reform in Government in some form is now not an unreasonable one.
“The reality for millions is that despite its claims, the Labour Government has failed to halt austerity, failed to invest in public services, and failed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
“Deeply unpopular measures like the winter fuel changes and the two-child limit confirm people’s worst fears: that despite voting for change, things carry on under Labour much as before.
“Billionaires get richer while the rest pay the price, and the next generation faces worse prospects than their parents.”
Mr Wrack said the trade union movement must offer, and demand, an alternative, adding: “That means investing resources in a common campaign. It means challenging the Labour Government over its failures.
“There is little point telling people the far right offers nothing, only to advise them to accept more of the same – an unresolved cost-of-living crisis, declining services, bleak job prospects, and endless failure to build decent housing.”
