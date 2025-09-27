Union leader issues ‘wake-up call’ to Labour over ‘widespread disappointment’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A union leader is warning the government that there is widespread disappointment at Labour’s “failure” to deliver the scale and speed of change it promised at the general election.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, said there was frustration which was rooted in “decades of neglect” of communities hollowed out by deindustrialisation.

He said: “The so-called ‘left behind’ communities are often talked about, but little is actually done to meet their hopes and their needs. In this bleak landscape, the far right stokes division — blaming migrants and refugees for the failings of the government and the economy.

“Ignoring this wake-up call is currently likely to deliver further major blows to Labour at elections next May. The prospect of Reform in Government in some form is now not an unreasonable one.

Matt Wrack ( PA )

“The reality for millions is that despite its claims, the Labour Government has failed to halt austerity, failed to invest in public services, and failed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“Deeply unpopular measures like the winter fuel changes and the two-child limit confirm people’s worst fears: that despite voting for change, things carry on under Labour much as before.

“Billionaires get richer while the rest pay the price, and the next generation faces worse prospects than their parents.”

Mr Wrack said the trade union movement must offer, and demand, an alternative, adding: “That means investing resources in a common campaign. It means challenging the Labour Government over its failures.

“There is little point telling people the far right offers nothing, only to advise them to accept more of the same – an unresolved cost-of-living crisis, declining services, bleak job prospects, and endless failure to build decent housing.”