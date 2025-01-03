Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the new year begins, the debate over Britain’s future continues, with rising concerns about the economy, public services, and political leadership.

As Keir Starmer navigates his role as Labour leader, discussions about taxation, EU relations and the state of the NHS persist, with many hoping for a change in the status quo for 2025.

When we asked what you wanted the Labour government to focus on this year, many hoped Starmer could spearhead a return to the EU’s Single Market to stabilise the economy and rebuild international ties, while others highlighted the need to address pressing domestic issues, such as NHS reform, infrastructure investment, and immigration policies.

Some called for bold action on nationalisation and greater transparency in government spending. Meanwhile, others voiced frustrations over Labour’s approach to green policies, pensions, and public accountability.

Here’s what you had to say about the way forward:

A comprehensive taxation and policy review

We need to see a properly thought-through review of taxation on business and individuals. This should treat all income from all sources the same, based on a scale starting at 0% for those earning the living wage and increasing by 10 per cent for each multiple of said income, with additional means-tested allowances for children and carers.

We need to review what we expect the Government to fund through services and benefits, and exactly what assets it should directly invest in. A review of policy should address aims, not actions, be legally enforceable, and drastically reduce civil servants failing to deliver services economically and on time.

On the economy: rejoin the Customs Union and Single Market, forget forging trade deals with faraway, cheap-labour, resource-rich nations, and establish a rational asylum and refugee system. Migration should be limited to essential workers.

Gaining some consensus and stability, with an end to trivial interventions restricting freedoms, does not seem to be on Sir Keir’s agenda.

—Topsham1

Tackling the nation’s crises

Be honest about the state of the country and its finances. I know it’s a tall order for politicians, but Brits respond well to national crises, and we have a few right now.

Fix the NHS. Fix the transport chaos; re-nationalise the profit-led rail industry. Bring utility companies back into public ownership as essential services. Scrap HS2 and invest in better-value infrastructure projects, especially schools. Reset the economic relationship with the EU—and fast. Rebuild our armed forces for the coming Europe-wide conflict. Put competent people in charge of these objectives, not ministers seeking photo ops.

Stop with the nonsense about a lack of money. As an economy, we generate vast amounts of money—the problem is transparency and accountability. Get tough and be tough. I know it’s Starmer, but we can hope, can’t we?

—captaintripps

The hope for Scottish independence

The only thing that could make this Labour government worthwhile is taking us back into the EU in a form that allows trade and freedom of travel. I do not recognise any positives from them, even if they replaced Starmer. They will not improve the English economy and are persecuting pensioners and disabled people.

Fortunately, I am Scottish and look forward to independence, hopefully in 2025. I hope there will be enough money left for reparations for our stolen wealth, which was squandered.

—Smartgran

Back to basics

Ensure that everyone in the UK has sufficient food, clothing, and shelter, and that the NHS and education can deliver the services society requires. Institute public expenditure as a percentage of GDP. Tax everyone equally, with a basic rate of tax for all above a minimum income and no allowances. Those with excessive incomes can pay additional taxes after allowances.

Unused properties should be taken into local authority control for social use. Any utility company requiring state money should hand over capital assets in return.

That might be a start. Figures, of course, are up for debate.

—WinstonSmith2

Labour’s failures and environmental impact

This Labour government is no different from any other Labour government in my long lifetime. They are incompetent in every way and make us worse off. They encourage legal and illegal immigration, which consumes scarce resources like housing and hospital beds.

They show no respect for our green fields and environment, which are being destroyed at an alarming rate. This will have a heavy cost on our health and well-being. I pity our children, who will inherit a failed country due to Labour’s mistakes. There will be no green and pleasant land left for them, as it will all be covered in bricks and tarmac to provide housing for immigrants.

—Tafmac

Compensation for women denied state pensions

Compensation is owed to 1950s-born women denied their state pension for up to six years without notice. The Financial Ombudsman found maladministration and recommended compensation. £181 billion was raised by doing this — there is no excuse not to reimburse this cohort of women.

—DJH58

Restore HS2 and fix communication

Restore HS2 in full. Build a much closer relationship with the EU, including a youth exchange scheme. Solve the challenges posed by water privatisation. Secure breakthroughs in the Covid corruption inquiry, leading to convictions.

Most importantly, communicate consistently about what the government is doing, why, and how it improves voters’ lives. Communication is a conspicuous weakness in this government—address it urgently.

—Carnabyswhiskers

Britain’s economic future is grim

Since the UK severed its connection with the world’s largest tariff-free single market, its economic future has become bleak. Without access to competitive markets, the outlook is a near-certain terminal decline.

Discussions about policies or investment plans are meaningless for a country that cannot fund its bills. This is not just my judgement, but that of international financial markets. British living standards are set to fall again this year, further proving the country’s non-economic viability.

Within months, the UK will have to seek IMF or international loans to support its economy, in my opinion. Honesty from the government about the true position would at least show some integrity.

—Betrayed-Brit

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article here.

