Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch as home secretary Yvette Cooper delivers a speech at the Labour Party conference on Tuesday 24 September.

She is expected to say that rising street crime is “corroding the fabric of our communities” as she outlines the government’s “mission” for safer streets.

Ms Cooper will focus on moves to introduce new powers to respond to antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes, with more neighbourhood police expected in communities.

The government plans to bring forward legislation next year to introduce “respect orders”, which are designed to ban persistent antisocial offenders from town centres, including for issues linked to public drinking and drug use.

An additional 13,000 police officers and PCSOs along with guaranteed local patrols are part of the government’s plans, while ministers will also create a new standalone offence of assaulting a shopworker.

Ms Cooper’s focus on the rule of law comes on the day a ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes comes into force.

It follows a four-week amnesty scheme where owners were encouraged to hand the weapons in to police, local authorities or knife crime charities.

The government plans to also ban ninja swords in the future.