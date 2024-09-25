Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Wes Streeting and Bridget Phillipson speak at the Labour Party conference on Wednesday 25 September.

Mr Streeting, the health secretary, has called for a “national debate” about the prospect of banning smoking outside pubs.

A restriction is being considered by the government as part of a range of measures which will be set out shortly, he has said.

Ministers are examining what can be done to help smokers quit and to “deal with the scourge of second-hand smoke and passive smoke.”

“We definitely want to see smoking phased out in our country, we committed to that in our manifesto,” Mr Streeting told Sky News ahead of his speech.

“We want to make sure this generation of children are the healthiest generation that ever lived and therefore they will never be able to legally buy cigarettes.”

Asked if he will ban smoking outside pubs, he said: “Look, that’s one of the measures that I’m considering, and I’m up for a national debate on this issue.”