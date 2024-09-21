Labour MP pushes for Channel 4 to lead way for ban on gambling adverts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Channel 4 is facing demands to stop running betting companies adverts ahead of attempts to bring in a full ban on the “harmful” commercials.

A letter from Leeds Central and Headingley MP Alex Sobel has been sent to chief executive Alex Mahon, pushing for an end to accepting paid adverts from betting companies.

Mr Sobel has targeted Channel 4 because it is still in public ownership despite an attempt by Boris Johnson to sell it off.

The letter has arrived amid growing momentum behind demands to end betting company advertising to help tackle gambling addiction.

Leeds MP Alex Sobel has called on Channel 4 to take paid for gambling adverts (PA) ( PA Media )

Overall, around £2 billion a year is understood to be spent on advertising by betting companies, driven by the proliferation of online gambling.

There are particular concerns that it is bringing children to gambling, with a report in 2019 highlighting that 36 per cent of 11 to 16-year-olds surveyed had placed bets in the previous 12 months.

The North West and the North East in England have the highest levels of gambling addiction risk, at 4.4 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively, compared to just 3 per cent in the south west.

Mr Sobel wrote: “The majority of the UK public support a full ban on gambling advertising. I am asking that you consider a full ban on gambling advertising on Channel 4.

“As a broadcaster known to challenge the status quo, I hope that you will consider this request, which I have raised informally on a previous occasion.

“Channel 4 has been a pioneering, radical voice for the country for over 40 years. I am eager to work together to continue this positive legacy, and help mitigate the worst effects of gambling harm.”

Mr Sobel was writing to Channel 4 because the broadcaster is based in his Leeds constituency but the issue is also expected to come up in fringe meetings at Labour’s conference in Liverpool.

The MP wrote: “Many people gamble without ever experiencing the devastating harms it can cause. But for those who do, it can mean falling into debt, loss of employment, family breakdown, health problems and - in the most extreme cases - death.

“Gambling advertising has increased substantially in recent years. Greater exposure to advertising poses a particular risk to people with a gambling problem, who are almost 40 times more likely than the general public to bet more as a result of seeing them.

“There has also been a rise in advertising that is directly aimed at women, a growing market for the gambling industry. The commission’s 2022 figures show that more women are gambling now than ever before. They also found more women are at risk of harm from gambling addiction.

“Removing gambling advertising from broadcast and on Demand television, would provide another layer of protection for those vulnerable to gambling related harms, and help stem the increase in gambling activity among new target demographics targeted by the gambling industry.”

The Independent has contacted Channel 4 for comment.