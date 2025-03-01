Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles is to meet Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham on Sunday in a rare and dramatic sign of royal support.

The King’s invitation to the Ukraine president came a day after Donald Trump sparked worldwide outrage by insulting and abusing Mr Zelensky at the White House.

And it is only two days after Mr Trump accepted an invitation from the King for an unprecedented second state visit to Britain – delivered to him personally by Sir Keir Starmer.

King Charles’s impromptu meeting with Mr Zelensky will take place after the president meets Sir Keir, who is hosting a weekend summit of EU leaders on the Ukraine crisis.

open image in gallery King Charles has thrown his support behind Zelensky ( PA Wire )

The gestures by both the King and the prime minister are bound to be seen as the clearest possible signal that Britain is backing Mr Zelensky after his bitter fall-out with Trump.

The decision to invite Zelensky to Sandringham is the most overtly political act the King has made since succeeding Queen Elizabeth.

His mother went to great lengths to keep out of politics but, by inviting Zelensky to meet him ahead of Trump, Charles runs the risk of upsetting the volatile president.

It comes as European leaders look to the prime minister, who welcomed the Ukrainian president to Downing Street on Saturday, to pick up the pieces and resolve what, after a few angry minutes in the Oval Office, has become a full-blown crisis.

EU leaders, already full of regret for Mr Trump’s betrayal of Western democracy, will hear a blunt message from Sir Keir about how they need to move forward without relying on America as a security guarantee.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC ( PA Wire )

President Zelensky flew straight from Washington DC to London on Saturday for an emergency meeting with Sir Keir. The Ukrainian president is understood to have seen little value in trying to patch up his broken relationship with Mr Trump and Sir Keir’s open arms welcome has been taken as confirmation of his “unwavering support” for Ukraine.

European leaders are now expecting the prime minister to do what he promised and attempt to act as a bridge with the US to attempt to salvage a disastrous week.

And senior political figures have urged Sir Keir to show real leadership.

Lord West of Spithead – a former national security adviser to Gordon Brown – said that in the “wreckage” of Friday’s meeting, Sir Keir will need to balance a number of factors, including encouraging Europe to step up its defence spending.

open image in gallery Zelensky and Trump had a fiery showdown in the Oval Office that left peace talks in tatters ( Getty )

While Lord West said Friday’s clash was “shocking” and called for the prime minister to remind the US of Putin’s “bad track record”, he warned Sir Keir against directly attacking Mr Trump.

“There needs to be some statement out there that says he [Putin] is a bloodthirsty tyrant, and we have got to keep the pressure on him through sanctions.”

But he added that it would be a “mistake for Starmer to get involved in the fight between Zelensky and Trump” and urged him not to make public comments about Mr Trump.

“I think he wants to steer well clear of that… I don’t think it will help.”

John Foreman, a former British defence attache in Moscow from 2019 to 2022, said Sir Keir could pull the negotiations back from the brink if he keeps a cool head.

“I was struck by how Starmer spoke to both Trump and Zelensky last night and has not lost his head or virtue-signalled while the European leaders have tweeted or claimed the sky is falling in. His general calmness may actually help here”, he told The Independent.

Meanwhile, Sir Malcolm Rifkind – who has previously served as both defence secretary and foreign secretary – said Britain and its European allies have a role to play in mediating between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump.

open image in gallery Zelensky will meet European leaders on Sunday ( PA Archive )

“Trump needs to sort out this mess as much as Zelensky. Otherwise, the Trump-Putin negotiations on Ukraine will never begin,” he said.

“Trump cannot deliver a deal unless Zelensky agrees. Zelensky has said he wants to restore relations with Trump. In the next week, a formula acceptable to them both should be sorted out – privately.”

Jack Lopresti, a former Tory MP who joined the Ukrainian International Legion to help in the fight against Russia, told The Independent Sir Keir must “do what Churchill, Thatcher and Blair did before him” and be both a leading force in Europe and a bridge between Europe and the US.

“How President Zelensky was treated in the White House was an absolute disgrace”, he said, calling for Europe to “step up and help Ukraine win this war and kick the Russians out of Ukraine”.

At Sunday’s meeting, Sir Keir will be pushing for more share in procurement deals. He will also point out that the UK has increased defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP and will soon move to 3 per cent, while some still have not even reached the Nato minimum of 2 per cent.