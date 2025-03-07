Sadiq Khan warns Trump to prepare for protests on second state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan has warned Donald Trump to prepare for protests across London when he arrives for his second state visit to the UK.

The mayor of London said he is expecting the public to “use their right to free speech and the right to protest” when the US president arrives in the capital.

He refused to “relitigate” the long-standing back-and-forth conflict he has had with Mr Trump, which has seen the president describe Mr Khan as “very dumb” and a “stone cold loser”. In the past Sir Sadiq has described Mr Trump as “sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic and racist”.

open image in gallery Sadiq Khan hinted he would allow the Trump baby blimp or a replacement to be flown in London ( EPA )

Asked on Times Radio whether he would encourage people to protest, Sir Sadiq took aim at Vice President JD Vance, who has warned free speech in Britain is “in retreat”.

He said: “One of the things that I'm afraid is a misconception the vice president of the USA has is we've got no free speech in our country.

“Encourage people to utilise their rights by voting, by joining a political party, by going to a protest, using safe, peaceful, lawful ways to express your views.

“If it was the case that President Trump came to the UK, we can expect Londoners and those across the country to express their views. And that's the joys of living in a democracy.”

Sir Sadiq also hinted that he would give the sign off to a second Trump baby blimp, one of which was paraded through the capital during Mr Trump’s first state visit.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has been urged to cancel Donald Trump’s invite after his Oval Office clash with Volodymyr Zelensky ( AP )

“Contrary to what [vice president] JD Vance thinks, in this country, we still have freedom of speech,” Sir Sadiq said.

The King has invited the US president for an unprecedented second state visit, with the invitation hand delivered by Sir Keir Starmer in the Oval Office last week. “That’s a great, great honour”, Mr Trump said after reading the letter.

But his Oval Office clash with Volodymyr Zelensky over US support for Ukraine just a day later saw Sir Keir facing a wave of calls to cancel the invitation.

A poll on Wednesday showed almost half of Britons said Mr Trump’s visit should be cancelled, while more than half said the invite should not have been handed over in the first place.

open image in gallery Sir Sadiq Khan said protest was one of the ‘joys of living in a democracy’ ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Asked whether he believed the visit should be cancelled, Sir Sadiq said: “I fully support Keir Starmer in terms of working closely with our European friends, but also having close relations with the USA as well. And I can understand why the government thinks it's in the national interest for President Trump to come on a state visit.

“My views on President Trump and his second term haven't changed. And I'm sure you'll see in London, Londoners and those across the country using their right to free speech and the right to protest if and when President Trump does come to London.”