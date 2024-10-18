No 10 slaps down Tory MP over claim Kemi Badenoch is ‘preoccupied’ by family

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Downing Street has slapped down Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope after he claimed Kemi Badenoch is “preoccupied with her children”.

Weighing in on the Conservative Party leadership race in a television interview, the MP for Christchurch had claimed it was impossible to be an opposition leader while spending “all your time” with your family.

Asked about the remarks, which sparked widespread backlash, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said on Friday: “His comments are never directed at men or fathers, bizarrely.”

Speaking to ITV News on Thursday, Sir Christopher said: “Much as I like Kemi, I think she is preoccupied with her own children – quite understandably – but I think Robert [Jenrick]’s children are a bit older.

“I think it is important that whoever leads the opposition has an immense amount of time and energy.”

He added: “I understand from talking to colleagues that Kemi spends a lot of time with her family, which I don’t resent at all, but the consequence of it is you can’t spend all your time with your family at the same time as being leader of the opposition.”

Ms Badenoch and Mr Jenrick are currently battling it out for the support of the party membership in a vote which closes at the end of October.

The next leader of the opposition will be announced on 2 November.

Kemi Badenoch rejected Sir Christopher’s remarks, saying she was a ‘great business secretary’ while ‘balancing my home life’ ( GB News )

On Thursday, Labour MP Dawn Butler told The Independent: “They are extremely sexist, misogynistic and outdated comments and sound like something Andrew Tate would be proud of. It would be interesting to know what Kemi thinks about her colleague’s comments.”

Asked whether she could be both a mother and a party leader, Ms Badenoch told GB News: "Of course you can. I love my children. I have the most beautiful children in the world. I want to spend as much time with them as possible.

"I was able to be a great business secretary and trade secretary and equalities minister, effectively doing three jobs while balancing my home life."

On what she would say to Sir Christopher, she said: "I might remind him that it isn’t always women who have parental responsibilities, men do too."

Mr Jenrick also rejected the remarks, saying: "He was wrong. He was definitely wrong.

"Kemi and I both have three children. She’s a great Mum. I’d like to think I’m a great Dad."