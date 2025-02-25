Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch will say the Conservatives must be prepared to ignore international law if it stifles the party’s agenda.

In a speech on her foreign policy, the Tory leader will warn international law risks becoming “a tool for NGOs and other critics to seek to advance an activist political agenda” using international bodies and British courts.

“If international bodies are taken over by activists, or by autocratic regimes like China or Russia, we must use our influence to stop them... and if that fails, we will need to disengage,” Ms Badenoch will say.

open image in gallery Kemi Badenoch will warn international law is being used by anti-Conservative actors to further their political aims ( PA Wire )

The message is her strongest hint yet that as prime minister she would pull Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), which many Tory MPs blamed for thwarting the part’s Rwanda deportation plan while in government. She has previously hinted that pulling out of the court would be an option for the party, saying it would not be a “silver bullet” to help the Tories tackle migration but that the party would “review every policy, treaty and part of our legal framework”.

Elsewhere in the speech on Tuesday, Ms Badenoch will advocate putting British interests first and say it is “not a selfish objective” to want to “strengthen our country and to look after ourselves”.

The Conservative leader will warn that there will be “painful decisions on government spending” when it comes to funding defence.

Her speech comes with diplomacy high on the agenda as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer heads to Washington this week, where he is expected to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine while also hoping to contain a growing transatlantic rift.

Ms Badenoch will say that “our foreign policy should seek to support our national interest” and “sovereignty must be at the core of our foreign policy”.

“A nation state’s primary purpose is to defend its borders, its values and its people,” she is expected to say.

“Our national interest is first and foremost to protect our country, to strengthen our country, and to look after ourselves. That means a strong military and a strong economy.

“That is not a selfish objective, it is realism – because you cannot help others if you cannot help yourself. Strengthening Britain must be the principal objective at the heart of everything we do.”

The speech – due to be delivered a day after the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – will also touch on defence, as Ms Badenoch will say “we must do what it takes to protect Britain”.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has promised to increase defence spending from 2.3 per cent of GDP to 2.5 per cent

“That means not just our independent nuclear deterrent, but also the ability to protect our critical national infrastructure – at home and under the sea. It means having the capability required to contribute meaningfully to Nato-led deterrence in Europe, and the new technologies for the battles of tomorrow.”

US President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on European Nato allies to increase their defence spending and shoulder more of the burden of security on the continent.

However, Ms Badenonch is to warn that voters will not back plans if they are seen to be pitching public services against defence spending.

“If we approach this challenge as a zero-sum game – as a simple choice between defence spending and public services – we will struggle to persuade the public to back it,” the Tory leader will say.

“And there will be painful decisions on government spending. Any country that spends more interest on its debt than on defence, as the UK does today, is destined for weakness.”

Sir Keir, on his trip to Washington, is expected to discuss his calls for a US “backstop” to a peace agreement in Ukraine, as well as defence spending.

The visit will mark a critical moment for his leadership as he seeks to balance support for Kyiv with keeping the White House on side, and the Prime Minister is under pressure to use the trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of national income.

Labour accused Ms Badenoch of being “part of a Conservative government which hollowed out our armed forces, made us more reliant on Putin for our energy needs and diminished Britain’s standing on the world stage”.

A spokesperson added: “We will always work constructively with opposition parties in the national interest but the Conservatives must take responsibility for their record over 14 years of government.”