Ex-Tory minister leads backlash against Kemi Badenoch over net zero retreat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch is facing a backlash against her calls to unpick net zero policies as she launches a policy renewal in a major speech today.

The Tory leader is claiming that she was one of “just a handful” of MPs to raise concerns about a lack of a plan to hit the 2050 net zero targets when they were introduced by Theresa May’s government.

And she will claim on Tuesday that the targets are impossible to achieve in a move which has seen described her come under severe criticism.

Leading the criticism is former Tory environment minister Chris Skidmore, who took to social media platform X to highlight a speech made by Ms Badenoch in favour of net zero policies when she was business and trade secretary.

open image in gallery Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is launching a “policy renewal” process for the party ( PA Wire )

“Great speech by Kemi Badenoch on the economic importance of net zero and clean energy,” he said in a sarcastic post.

Meanwhile, a Labour spokesperson said: “Kemi Badenoch claims she's ready to ‘deal with reality’ while remaining in complete denial about the reality of the Tories' appalling record in government.

“The Tory leader’s position is at odds with her own historic views. In government, she openly championed net zero. It’s clear the Conservatives stand for nothing and have learned absolutely no lessons. They haven’t changed.”

Environmentalists warned that Ms Badenoch’s intention to review net zero policies and undermine them would harm economic growth if the Conservatives win power again.

Greenpeace UK's head of climate Mel Evans said: "The past few years have taught us the surest route to falling living standards is staying hooked on volatile, expensive and polluting fossil fuels.

“Throwing in the towel on our climate goals means giving up on making life better for British people now and in the future. With green industries growing three times faster than the rest of the UK economy, it also means giving up on the economic opportunity of the century.

“A strong majority of people in this country are concerned about the climate crisis and want to see government action. Now is not the time to step back, now is the time to take on the fossil fuel giants, end the great gas rip-off and make life easier for households across the country.”

In a preview of a speech, Ms Badenoch has called lower energy costs and environmental protection "noble aims" but warned that the policies are "largely failing" to improve nature and are raising energy prices.

She said: "We're falling between two stools - too high costs and too little progress. Net zero by 2050 is impossible.

"I don't say that with pleasure. Or because I have some ideological desire to dismantle it - in fact, we must do what we can to improve our natural world."

She will claim that she is not making a "moral judgment" on net zero or debating whether climate change exists.